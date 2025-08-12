Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
42m

Keith Edwards@keithedwards

Fun fact: Gay marriage has now been around longer than the Confederacy.

4:54 PM. 26 Jun 20.

6,332 Retweets. 36.6K Likes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1hEdited

Gay, German billionaire and owner of "VP" BJ Vance, as well as the incredibly evil Palantir Inc., Peter Thiel, has a legally married husband. As does U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent.

How about it, boys?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
260 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture