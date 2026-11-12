Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
6h

She is worried about the "dignity" of a ten-week fetus, but was she similarly worried when Drumpf and Temu Neidermeyer used million-dollar cruise missiles to slaughter little girls at that school in Iran?

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Judi Lakin's avatar
Judi Lakin
6h

Next we could have all men who jerk off collect their sperm as that material is a potential fetus! It could be shipped directly to her.

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