Ninety-eight percent of SAG-AFTRA actors have authorized the union to join the writers strike. Say goodbye to television, your only friend. (Entertainment Weekly)

The Supreme Court agreed to hear Moore v. United States , a tax case that Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas's friends probably have at least a passing interest in. Patriotic Millionaires go deep on it and ooof .

Did CNN aggregate this Jamie Dimon interview with The Economist poorly, or is he just a total dipshit? ("Both" is of course acceptable.) Like, maybe it was smarter than this?

In an interview with The Economist released Tuesday, Dimon classified Bidenomics largely as industrial policy – a strategy that specifically encourages or subsidizes particular industries, such as manufacturing. He said he’s in favor of some industrial policy lately, for the first time in his life, but only as it relates to national security and competitiveness.



“There shouldn’t be social policy around that,” he said adding that “it shouldn’t be political it should be purely economic.”

It's ... manufacturing. And if he's talking about the big big BIG investments in the grid and climate change resilience, that's both national security and competitiveness. A duh a duh a duh.

For the first time since they started their survey in 2007, Texas is no longer in the top 5 states for business, according to woke CNBC's woke business ratings of wokeness, asking questions like "is there a working power grid" and "can people see a doctor." Wokery pokery! (NBC)

Like a big fucking idiot (they don't even send us any readers!), Wonkette has been letting Facebook track you here on our website, and we are going to DITCH THAT SHIT with our move to Substack this weekend. (We'll fix our Google Analytics tag too.) But at least we're not letting them follow you while you're filing your taxes like a common H&R Block ... about which Professor Senator Elizabeth Warren is pisssssed. (Vox)

Laid off Twitter employees suing Elno for $500 million in severance he didn't bother to pay, like they're rent or other business expenses. Jeez, Elno, get some new credit cards, do some "balance transfers," and pay your shit like a common Wonkette! — Reuters

Speaking of which, Wonkette is not yet on Threads that I know of, since you have to do that shit on your phone? As if. Unless SER started one from our Instagram account (he's the only one who updates it? he's so proactive!) and didn't bother mentioning it because he knows I only sort of vaguely care.

Big Gretch killing it all week! What's our Michigan gov killing this week? Asset tests for food assistance! BIG GRETCH '28! (Michigan Advance)

The 303 Creative decision and this rag of a Michigan hair salon owner whom Evan will be writing about shortly, but Evan probably won't be writing so much about the Supreme Court decision and how that will play out and instead will just be super fucking mean to her because people should be super fucking mean to her. — Chris Geidner at Law Dork

Oh a judge cited 303 Creativeas allowing her to not marry gay people, so that's about what we'd all expect. (Tribune)

Iowa's spanking new six-week abortion ban might just run smack into the more than 60 percent of the state's voters who think abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Or it might not, who ever can know. — Maddow Blog

STOP TRYING TO MAKE NICE BIPARTISAN REPUBLICANS HAPPEN. (Oliver Willis)

Futurist Cassidy Steele Dale dives into democracy: Will we miss it when it's gone? — new Substack

Good god, I hope new Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna, the reformer who beat the previous reformerwho turned out to be terrrrrrrrrrible Alex Villanueva, can get a handle on these rotten fucking deputies, Jesus. (OC Register)

Statement from LA Mayor Karen Bass on same GRRRRRRRR, in part:

“This video is enraging and disturbing.



“The idea that you would assault a mother with a child in her arms and then subject that child to the child welfare system just because the child didn’t have a car seat is an abuse of power. When a child goes into the child welfare system, it can take months for that child to be returned. That process can result in lifelong trauma for both the mother and the child.



“The acts in this video must be condemned openly – and those responsible must be held fully accountable – which is why I want to thank Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna for bringing this video to light. Transparency and accountability are vital pillars of public safety and I know that Sheriff Luna will work to ensure that those involved in this incident are held appropriately accountable."

I hate sea cucumbers, waving up at me while I'm snorkeling and trying to touch me like big old slimy sea dicks! But according to Atlas Obscura, they make "coral reef" with their slimy-sea-dick anuses, and people should stop doing crimes against them.

Scam Alert: A Fake Fodor’s Travel Is Bilking People Out of Thousands ! But how do we know this is the real Fodor's Travel? Ah man, those poor people. Those other people are pieces of shit. (Fodor's Travel)

