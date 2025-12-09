The Supreme Court was in business on Monday, musing over the question: Can Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, fire any federal employee he wants to? Not with a gun on Fifth Avenue by Seal Team Six, silly, they have already established that would be perfectly fine. But YER FIRED them, as in on his former reality gameshow.

The case in point is about Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, member of the Federal Trade Commission. Federal law, and seemingly the contract in effect when Slaughter accepted the job, says that in order to fire her, Trump has to have some reason. But Trump says he doesn’t need to give no stinking reason to fire her or anybody else. And if the Court agrees with him here, things could get real wild!

Like, next month the Supreme Court will hear the case of Trump trying to fire Fed Board member Lisa Cook, over accusations via Bill Pulte that she took the same double homestead deduction for which Trump’s DOJ has been pathetically trying to indict Letitia James. A deduction that Trump apparently himself took on some Palm Beach properties in 1993, in spite of heaving that it is a “deceitful and potentially criminal” and CROOKED thing to do! But when a certain adjudicated felon con man who bankrupted six companies does it, well, that is called being smart. If you voted for this, stand up, shove both thumbs up your ass, and give yourself a round of applause.

As with all things and a certain six on the Supreme Court, they would not have taken this up unless they planned to put their mark on it. And they already dropped their bloomers in May by temporarily letting Trump get away with removing leaders of the Merit Systems Protection Board and the National Labor Relations Board in one of their trademarked unsigned cowardly-ass opinions. Are they now ready to seal another artful deal?

Sounds like Brett Kavanaugh was feeling a little scared on Monday, though, at least when it comes to firing members of the Federal Reserve Board, which would effectively be giving Trump the keys to the Treasury, so he can turn its contents into TrumpCoin and wreak havoc on the world economy and everyone’s retirement plans by demanding interest rates get adjusted with his every bowel movement. Think real hard about this one, Brett. Put both T’s into it!

It’s no secret Trump wants interest rates lower, and to fire anyone on the Fed Board, including Chair Jerome Powell, if they stand in his way. Low interest rates benefit banks borrowing and lending to each other, and rich people: The more you borrow, the more you save! Not middle-class and poor people carrying short-term credit card debt. And not people in the bond market, or relying on savings returns from retirement accounts.

Last year, Trump was also making noises that he wanted to use the US’s Federal Reserve dollars to buy Bitcoins. And then use the Bitcoins to pay off that national debt!

How stupid is that, let us count the ways! Most of the US debt is owned by the US, not foreign governments. When you buy a Treasury bill, the deal is that you get dollars at the end of the term. The new Jerome Powell and company cannot change the deal halfway through, making it so that you get Bitcoins and Melania NFTs back instead, and if the Treasury broke that contract, the economy would implode. And what happens if the Treasury loses the password?

Replacing the Treasury’s contents with Bitcoin would probably look something like El Salvador’s did, but with the IMF not big enough to bail us out. Though China maybe could! For someone who talked a lot of shit about Gynuhhhh, he sure has given them a lot of crisis/opportunities.

Bitcoin has been sinking lately, though, and Trump has seemingly back-burnered the idea. But who knows when it could get regurgitated again, the guy has a way of hanging on to his notions.

Speaking of investing, are we in a recession yet? Nobody knows! All of the Bureau of Economic Analysis reports have been delayed since November, and third quarter reports are now coming out on the 23rd. Two quarters of shrinking GDP = recession. Consumer prices are up 3 percent, and consumer confidence is down 28 percent over last. And Trump has been increasingly underwater with voter approval on the economy, and last month Republicans got their asses kicked up, down and all around the town on Affordability.

But instead of feeling shoppers’ pain, Trump has struck a defiant tone, to the concern of his Cabinet, continuing to hee and haw that high prices are a DEMOCRAT HOAX, and just, like, your opinion, man.

Does he sincerely think his voters are so stupid they do not notice the price of coffee is up like 50-something percent? Their ballooning health insurance bills? Between all that and the tariffs and the weak dollar, there’s no reason to think prices are going to come down soon, or ever. But never misunderestimate how stupid he thinks his voters are!

Anyway, though the SCOTUS Six seem open to letting Trump YER FIRED almost anybody in government, Brett Kavanaugh at least seemed skeptical of giving Trump free rein to fire all of the Federal Reserve Board governors, and thank goodness for that.

Yes, we must now rely on the sanity of that accused sexual assailant and his bribe-taking friends to stave off societal collapse. Hope he wasn’t hung over for all of his college classes.

