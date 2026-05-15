Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

Logic has been tortured long past the point of safewording out. This bullshit is just ABSURD.

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
3hEdited

"Pessary" is a word I have not heard since HS sex ed. The way it generally works in Germany is that girls go on the pill as soon as they get their periods (It's obviously not as simple in practice but that's the general idea).

No fucking weird ass patriarchal performance needed and no reliance on shit that teenage hormones do not care about.

And if an abortion is needed, guess what, you'll go and get an abortion. The end.

Last time I checked, Germany has not fallen into the ocean.

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