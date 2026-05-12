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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
4hEdited

<But here’s the thing: it’s already illegal, in every state, to force someone to take an abortion pill against their will.>

"Is that so?"

--Jason Miller

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By request, and for those who don't know.

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/05/trumpworlds-jason-miller-must-pay-gizmodo-thousands-for-accurately-reporting-insane-story-about-him?srsltid=AfmBOooaEx1XtDXkI8-FzaeSNg-Dwg-XSlKuhgN1yHDija0ULrv6h8L_

<Miller had secretly spiked his mistress’ smoothie with an abortion pill after learning she was pregnant. The concoction killed the unborn child and nearly caused the woman to go into a coma>

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Thalia Is Not Amused's avatar
Thalia Is Not Amused
4h

Men trying to control and regulate women's bodies is ultimately unsustainable. They’ve gotten away with it for centuries now, but ultimately, we shall prevail. Today is just not that day yet.

If the weather is nice, do yourself a favor and open up the doors and windows for a nice crossbreeze! It does wonders with your spirit. And your house will smell fresh, too!

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