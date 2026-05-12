America’s uterus-havers have once again been granted a reprieve! For the next three days, at least, it will continue to be legal for doctors to prescribe mifepristone over the internet and have it mailed to their patients, as per an order from Justice Samuel Alito. The extension will allow the court time to consider an emergency request from two manufacturers of mifepristone to halt a ruling from the Fifth Circuit in the case of Louisiana v. FDA, which would once again require in-person prescribing and distribution of the medication.

The in-person requirement was lifted during the COVID pandemic, largely because there is no real medical reason for it beyond “some people don’t like abortions and would prefer others not be allowed to have them.” Louisiana says the rule undermines its state law that bans abortions in all cases. However, it is not the FDA’s job to enforce individual state laws, it is to create rules based on what is safe for consumers. And whether Louisiana likes it or not, it is perfectly safe to prescribe mifepristone without an in-person visit and to distribute it through the mail.

One of the key plaintiffs in the case is Rosalie Markezich, who says her boyfriend bought the pills online from a doctor in California, and then coerced her into taking them, claiming he would not have been able to to do that if doctors were required to only prescribe and distribute the pill in person (because of how all abortion is illegal in Louisiana). It’s practically a dream scenario for anti-abortion rights advocates, who like to pretend that a significant portion of those who have abortions were pressured into them, either by a partner or a family member, or by nefarious feminists who just want to kill all of the fetuses for some reason.

But here’s the thing: it’s already illegal, in every state, to force someone to take an abortion pill against their will. Louisiana, in fact, has specifically made it a felony punishable by five to 20 years in prison to coerce someone by "force, control, or intimidation" into having an abortion.

The fact that a substance can be used for harm or in an illegal way by an abusive person or in an illegal manner isn’t a good enough reason to restrict its usage for everyone else who is not using it that way. Somebody could order antifreeze on the internet and then murder someone with it. It doesn’t mean we ban antifreeze for its common and correct purposes!

Ironically, the US Postal Service is currently “mulling over” a proposed rule from the Trump administration that would allow people to send guns to one another through the mail. Since 1927, only licensed firearm dealers have been able to mail certain kinds of guns, but the Trump administration considers that to be “unconstitutional.” So I guess that means that they’d have less of a problem with Rosalie Markezich’s boyfriend shooting her than with him coercing her into having an abortion.

Kansas Abortion Foes Still Trying It

In 2022, Kansans voted by an incredible 59-41 margin landslide to keep the right to abortion in their state constitution. Since then, abortion rights foes have been trying to find a sneaky way to make abortion illegal, despite the wishes of Kansas voters.

That’s why this year, they’re pushing for an amendment that would appoint judges to the state Supreme Court based on elections rather than on merit — believing that Kansans would elect justices who would issue conservative rulings on abortion and school funding — and also allow Supreme Court justices to engage in political activity.

Via Kansas Reflector:

The Marion County Record in December reported that [Ty] Masterson, the Senate president from Andover who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, told a Patriots for Liberty group that electing justices would reverse Supreme Court decisions on abortion rights. “But you can’t go out there and say it because they’ll say that if you elect your Supreme Court, you won’t have any right to abortion anymore,” Masterson said. He added: “If we elect our Supreme Court, they won’t force you to spend money on schools.”

Yes, because they want to force people to have kids against their will, but they don’t want to fund the schools that those kids will go to. Nice people!

Abortion rights advocates, however, are working hard to make it very clear that “if you elect your Supreme Court, you won’t have any right to abortion anymore.”

“I know that Kansans will rise to the occasion, and they will understand that this is about overturning abortion protections,” Sandy Brown of the Kansas Abortion Fund told the Kansas Reflector. “This is about electing Supreme Court justices where big money will be thrown in. And we all know what that what that’s going to look like. It’s going to get ugly.”

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Trump Administration Launches ‘Moms.Gov’ To Help You Find A Fake Abortion Clinic Near You

On Mother’s Day, the Trump administration debuted its very creepy and pronatalist Moms.gov website, geared towards pushing women into having babies, whether they want them or not. In addition to general nutritional advice — drinking raw milk and mainlining ivermectin? Just guessing — the site includes a directory of so-called “crisis pregnancy centers,” the organizations that lure in women looking to terminate their pregnancies by pretending to be abortion clinics, only to try to talk them out of having one.

You know, the ones that almost never have an actual medical professional on staff (one study found that only 16 percent of CPCs had a physician and only 26 percent had a registered nurse) and are, rather, usually staffed by volunteers whose only actual qualifications include hollering at people outside of Planned Parenthood?

Yeah, those.

It also includes information about how to get Trump accounts for your kids and TrumpRx pharmaceuticals for yourself, because why miss a branding opportunity?

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