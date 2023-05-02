I appreciate the Marvel movie reference in this article about House Republicans' debt ceiling hostage negotiations. (The Nation)



McCarthy and his caucus have used the threat of a downturn at the outset of a presidential election cycle as a tesseract-style portal to an alternate political reality, proposing to slash away at a host of federal programs.

Political activist Noam Chomsky and CIA Director William Burns also met with noted scumbag and current Hell resident Jeffrey Epstein. (The Daily Beast)

Sen. John Fetterman opens up further about his mental health struggles. (People)

Michael J. Fox remains an inspiration. (Twitter)

““With gratitude, optimism is sustainable” - Michael J. Fox — Took me to church with that bar. Hallelujah” — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞) 1682872988

Inside the new "woke" Fox News. (No, it's not really "woke") (Salon)

Sometimes I have nothing more to offer than a headline: “Concertgoer lets out a ‘loud full body orgasm’ while L.A. Phil plays Tchaikovsky’s 5th.” (LA Times)

This is one of the worst headlines ever written: "Cop, wife found shot to death in their home after he failed to show up to work: Police." But it's working hard to hide the fact that the cop killed his wife. (The headline was eventually fixed.) (ABC News)

Business travel will probably never return to pre-pandemic levels, which is tragic for workers who hated their families. (Forbes)

Many California hospitals are smack in the middle of wildfire danger areas. That’s less than ideal. (Washington Post)

This is a very sad story about Bend, Oregon's former mayor Craig Coyner, but you should read it anyway. (New York Times)

I also wrote something about Tucker Carlson's departure. (Primetimer)

A documented list of Ron DeSantis's terrible, horrible, personal awfulness. (New York Magazine)

You have to wonder about the mentality of people who'd direct such undiluted hate at Dylan Mulvaney, who simply exists. (Allure)

Check out the latest "Opening Arguments" podcast with our Liz Dye. (Opening Arguments)

This marks 30 years since the release of PJ Harvey's Rid of Me . Here she is promoting the album on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?