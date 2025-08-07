Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)'s avatar
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
2h

No jokes about this.

This situation is bad. Kennedy is currently at the top of my list for worst cabinet secretary of my lifetime. Sadly, I have to use the word "currently" because it's subject to change. But ruining the advances we have made in science and medicine has to rank among the all-time self-inflicted disasters.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
Bupkus231's avatar
Bupkus231
1h

"Later on Tuesday, Kennedy said that they wanted to invent a “universal vaccine” that mimics “natural immunity.”

Clearly, this asshole has no clue how immunity works - and the idea of a "universal vaccine" is something out of poorly-written pulp science fiction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
365 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture