Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

He wants people to die. He believes it's thinning the herd.

Reply
Share
24 replies
Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew TEAM ALGAE
4h

One other thing. In case you didn't know this: Rubber Fucking Kook Junior is fugly as fuck. I think his appearance is a result of his shit character.

Does he have even one redeeming quality? That is all.

Reply
Share
14 replies
631 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture