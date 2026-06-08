Wonkette

Wonkette

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Prostate of Dorian Gray's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray
2h

As much as I hate these people, I think I don't hate them enough.

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TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
2h

So. Why the fuck did the assembled 'leaders and dignitaries' not stand up and walk the fuck out on him?

Did they politely laugh at his little jokes? Did they politely clap at the end? (not watching/listening to it, you can't make me, you're not my real dad anyway!)

Fuck that fucking shit.

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