Trump lied to try to get Mike Pence killed. I mean. (Emptywheel)

It doesn’t matter if he believed it in his degenerate brain. — Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo

Exactly one (1) National Review writer agrees with the nose on his face that defrauding the government, obstructing the transfer of power, and inciting the January 6 Capitol Riot were crimes. Congratulations, Noah Rothman, you get … well you get to sleep at night.

A federal judge blocked Montana’s unconstitutional as shit drag ban, citing the bill author’s shitty, shitty words. It’s only temporary until there’s a hearing on the merits, at which point it will presumably be permanent. (Erin in the Morning) Missoula, don’t forget to come to our party, Aug. 19!

Twitter is dying and without normies and libs to troll the grifters are freaking out!

One can see the sheen of desperation in the world of self-identified conservatives who make a living by "triggering" the liberals. The usual dose of outrage bait isn't working as well any longer, so the right-wingers are escalating the provocations. Tucker Carlson, for example, gave a glow-up interview with manosphere "influencer" Andrew Tate, who is being held in Romania on charges of sex trafficking and rape. Daily Wire anti-trans provocateur Matt Walsh is selling plushies of himself clad only in a diaper, which he encourages people to give to children. Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, on the other hand, made a nearly hour-long video tantrum about "Barbie," complete with setting the dolls on fire. The clawing need to get attention from progressives seems to be driving these engagement farmers a little nuts, as they up the weird-and-evil ante, hoping to get those precious clicks and plays.

Wait till you get to the part about Michael Tracey doing Holocaust denial as “leftist” discourse. — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Can you imagine living across the street from Elno’s literally strobing giant X? Fuck that guy. (Jezebel)

Taylor Swift gave out $55 million in bonuses to all the workers on her big billion dollar tour, like a hundred grand each for all the truckers, for instance. Same. (People)

IRS gonna not suck anymore, also gonna let you file online for free! Thanks Inflation Reduction Act or Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I forget which! — Gift link Washington Post / Background on Intuit and the other scammers lobbying against it from the Patriotic Millionaires

Good lord, the mediocre white men of the Suffolk County PD. (Gift link Washington Post)

Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie have separated. You know what that means: The bookmakers are taking odds on who his next lover will be. Canada sure does have some pretty lady politicians. Be sure to google up the first two. (You’ll be in your bunk.) (Sportsbetting)

I’m gonna watch the Perseid meteor shower next week on vacation on the shore of Lake Huron. (Almanac.com: “The first record of the Perseid meteor shower comes from a Chinese manuscript written in A.D. 36.” How fuckin cool is that.) Don’t forget to come to Mackinac City next Friday, Aug. 11, for our party!

Abandoned mansions in China! (Architectural Digest)

