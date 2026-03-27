If you had “the Senate will figure something out on that DHS bill just in time to not miss their own two-week spring break” on your Bingo card, you probably already hang out around here a lot! That’s exactly what they did, because airport lines around the country have been hours long and enlongening, snaking into parking lots. ICE agents loafing around by the Cinnabon was not helping, and polling was showing voters blaming Republicans more and more for said poopshow. While the positions Democrats have been pushing over the past six weeks, like body cameras and no masks for agents, and ICE needing judicial warrants before busting down people’s front doors, are quite popular!

And the murderous, lawless and terrorizing DHS is even becoming a liability for legislators in the deepest-red of places, even among the macho-type MAGA-faithful voters.

Dissertations will be written about guys like that foreman. But not in the US though, we ain’t gonna have no writing doctors, or education doctors, or doctory doctors who give you shots, because what even are that.

Anyway last weekend, with most senators on the verge of a deal, and Senators Ted Cruz and John Kennedy already packing up their banana hammocks in preparation to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord with some salty margaritas, Trump stomped his foot and threw a shit fit on his platform, as is his way, saying he shall sign NO DEAL on DHS unless the Senate passes the SAVE Act.

LAST TUESDAY

But even the SAVE Act’s sponsors, like Utah’s BASED Mike Lee, say that’s not going to happen. Not that they all aren’t the hottest and trottest to steal all the votes of married ladies, trans people, mail-in voters not named Trump, but they have the horse sense to know all their boner-springingest nuggets would get stripped out.

“No chance the SAVE America Act can survive reconciliation. This is a classic rug pull operation designed to get support for a shoddy deal in exchange for a bogus future promise that will not pan out,” posted Sean Davis, founder of the right-wing outlet The Federalist on Tuesday. “Republican senators should reject this silliness.” And the bill’s sponsor in the House, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) quoted Davis’ post, adding “Agree. And if they think we do it on suspension to set up a reconciliation play… that will not go well.”

Try not to choke on all them pork and beans!

So did Senate Democrats get what they wanted after everybody was working for the weekend? Lord knows this would be the first time! Yes, actually. The bill has advanced to the House appropriating funds for all DHS except for ICE and parts of Customs and Border Protection. In order to fund ICE more than it’s already funded (all the billions of dollars), they’ll have to vote on that separately, and the Democrats are still making a big stink out of silly things like “don’t bust down people’s doors with a permission slip you signed yourself.”

Now the bill has gone to the House, which … well no idea … but if they pass it, they’ll be chucking the ball onto Trump’s court to deal with as he might.

Always step his first, pound out a big fucking tantrum:

Ouch, our parsing-pen hand! After a fucking decade of reading his sharts and hearing his groans, they’ll never not be like swimming through chunky soup. TL:DR He is going to EXECUTIVE ORDER DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to IMMEDIATELY pay the TSA agents because EMERGENCY!

Oh hey, if that is a thing he can do, why did he not do it like a month ago and let the senators and travelers enjoy their first full weekend of spring? He is Art Of Deal! The deal is, he fucks everybody else over while whining on the tiny violin of his keyboard that he and MAGA are the saddest victims of life.

Amazing that there is anybody stupid enough to keep falling for Trump’s weaves, but maybe some folks jawboning around the old Senate bean soup pot are getting less willing or able to play dumb about how Trump doesn’t give un excremento about them or their constituents. Is Trump really not going to sign anything at all so there’s no, like, FEMA or FAA, etc., just in time for hurricane season and with all the lines and chaos? Place your bets for when TACOs will be served!

Best of luck to the House to nail something down by Good Friday.

We’ll keep you posted on what arises.

[CNBC / Democracy Docket]

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