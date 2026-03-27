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Bupkus231's avatar
Bupkus231
9h

I posted this over in the Tabs thread this morning, but it's worth re-postin ghere:

"My Representative, Daniel Webster, is crowing this morning about voting for a House bill to restore funding to the entirety of DHS. He doesn't seem to know ( or understand ) that the House must pass the Senate bill without changes - and that bill does NOT fund ICE and CBP.

With Representatives this stupid and/ or partisan, who spew Republican propaganda without regard for fact, it's little wonder MAGA is so illinformed."

Also, it appears that it's illegal for the President to "appropriate" funds by executive order, which he seems to think he can. More uninformed idiocy.

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Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
9h

Along these lines, it is pretty clear that no women or non-White people should still vote for Trump:

Hegseth Strikes Two Black and Two Female Officers From Promotion List

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is blocking the promotion of four Army officers to be one-star generals, a highly unusual move that has prompted some senior military officials to question whether the officers are being singled out because of their race or gender.

Two of the officers targeted by Mr. Hegseth are Black and two are women on a promotion list that consists of about three dozen officers, most of whom are white men, senior military officials said.

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