Security lines in New York

Five weeks ago, the Senate shut down funding to the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats offered bills half a dozen times to fund the rest of DHS — your FEMAs, your TSAs — as long as it wasn’t ICE, and Republicans voted against them each time. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the Transportation Safety Authority are considered essential, so workers are still on the job, but ICE is getting paid from its fat 2025 appropriation, and TSA workers aren’t, until a deal gets made.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune had an idea, what if they passed the rest of the DHS funding with the Democrats, and then did some tricksy Senate rules stuff to pass the ICE funding too?

And then Sunday Trump truth-socialed, no deal with Democrats unless he can rig elections too! No yes for an answer!

I don’t think we should make any deal with the Crazy, Country Destroying, Radical Left Democrats unless, and until, they Vote with Republicans to pass “THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.” It is far more important than anything else we are doing in the Senate, and that includes giving these same terrible people, the Dems (who are to blame for this mess!), a Five Billion Dollar cut in ICE funding, a deal which, even when disguised as something else, is unacceptable to me and the American people - UNLESS it includes their approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children. Put it all together, and also, let Leader Thune clearly identify those few “Republicans” that are Voting against AMERICA. They will never be elected again! In other words, lump everything together as one, and VOTE!!! Kill the Filibuster, and stay in D.C. for Easter, if necessary. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT

How about work them crawdadaddy mandibles and tell us a tale about how it all went down last weekend, Sen. John Kennedy, R-Bayou!

Well, well, well, sounds like somebody didn’t much preshate fiddlin’ all weekend only to have been getting jerked around all along on the chicken-neck line by Old Bossman Pappypapaw Artie Du Deal!

Then on Monday came the highest TSA-worker callout since the shutdown began, plus 400 TSA officers quit. And so Trump sent ICE goons to 14 airports, to “help” by making sure people don’t go in through the airport’s out door, out door, and glowering at them as they waited in lines outside, functions already provided at airports by local authorities.

Lots of people to gawp at, since security lines at airports all over the country have become many hours long, like four hours at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. Then Monday LaGuardia was closed, too, in the aftermath of an Air Canada jet colliding with a Port Authority fire truck, killing both pilots. Even the TSA’s own specialist got delayed by the lines. Whoever could have prevented that? Why did DEI do this?

@nbcnewyork NBC New York on Instagram: "National Transportation Safety Boar…

Trump knows LaGuardia well, 34 years ago Citibank towed the Trump Shuttle planes from his bankrupt airline off of the runway there. We digress! And also don’t forget heightened security concerns over Operation Epstein Fail, though the US seems to be terrorizing itself just fine.

All in time for millions to be coming and going on their spring breaks, including the Senate’s own recess, due to start next week.

But don’t say ICE goons are untrained! They’re trained, all right, like airport dogs are: to loiter, watch and stroll in between charging somebody’s ass in exchange for a Scooby Snack. Are they trained to look at x-rays and stuff? Tom Homan said no, and Secretary Real World Sean Duffy said yes. They ain’t know!

Competence! On Monday at JFK, IAH, Newark, and Atlanta’s Latoya Jackson International Spaceport and Hair Emporium, agents seemed as confused about what they were doing there as a DC National Guardsman wearing a flak jacket and holding a rake. They loitered and strolled, even with their masks off. So try not to develop excess empathy looking at their dull and baffled faces!

They’re trained, but are they getting enough stimulation, exercise and treats? When will they get a squeaky toy like this mom they tackled at SFO hours before the deployment began?

Are you proud, Tom Homan, areya areya areya at that big strong show of force agents did on that tiny frightened woman for her child? C’mon, say you’re proud, let them sniff your crack! No? Maybe you brother could spare a bag of cash for the rent? No? Okay, have a blessed day, then.

Oh, Tom Homan, you human boiled peanut wrapped in a squiggly hair from the bottom of a Spirit seat-back pocket! Last Thursday and then again on Sunday he met with a bipartisan group of Senators, including Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, fake-throwing another ball of DHS reform offers from the administration that rejected any requirement for agents to get judicial warrants and not wear masks, an offer that most Senators didn’t fall for (except for Sen. John Fetterman, sigh). Meanwhile, Republicans have rejected Democrats’ seven offers so far of narrower bills to fund specific agencies, including TSA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Coast Guard, FEMA, and others that are not involved in immigration enforcement as a group. It’s their way or the highway, literally! Or one could take safe and relaxing Joe Biden Amtrak from the NJ Newark to the DE one and catch a bus for Rehoboth Beach or many other fine shore destinations that are quite pleasant in the off-season.

But there they all sit and stand brokenhearted with their baggage, senators and would-be passengers, unpaid workers. And though Senate Majority Leader Thune had said Monday he thought there’s a deal to be had, Trump clearly has pissed on that, and now all of their vacations are in jeopardy, even though Trump has made it clear he won’t sign anything anyway.

And BTW, Saturday the Senate voted to block a bill banning transgender women in women’s sports. Oh yeah, they mad. All of that and maybe no vacay in Cancun Meh-hee-co in a sombrayro for little Ted Cruz?! Already best spring break since ‘86 when the Beastie Boys went to Daytona and we watched them on television!

If you must to go to the airport, our tips. Arrive a day early. Dress in a way that would displease Sean Duffy’s gaze, no too-tight skinny jeans or too-loose Florsheims. Bless your fellow travelers passing the time with neighborly chitchat like about how Trump is making everybody suffer so ICE can keep on murdering citizens with no consequences. Is this what they call gettin’ treaded on, har har? Gee, doesn’t all that freedom smell terrific? Like a thousand wafting frat-boy beer burps and farts, rising and mingling with the musk of their four thousand sweaty socks and sneakers, a bouquet like Satan’s Air Wick and with no breeze.

What a quilt is humanity!

[Politico / CNN ]

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