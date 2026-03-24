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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1d

TSA lines are the new Oregon Trail.

"We regret to inform you your family member died of dysentery awaiting a Delta flight from St. Louis to Portland."

https://bsky.app/profile/rexhuppke.bsky.social/post/3mhopkdwvgk2x

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1d

"Here we see three ICE agents wondering how that guy got a girl to kiss him."

https://bsky.app/profile/philoof.bsky.social/post/3mhr6mkg2es2l

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