Well, the Republicans of the Senate actually went and did it, they hurriedly voted to confirm President Donald J. Trump’s personal lawyer, Emil Joseph Bove III, as judge for life on the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, which presides over Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and, for some weird reason, the Virgin Islands. Oh, hey, didn’t Donald Trump’s best friend, Jeff somebody, used to have a little bit of property there?

Bove has never been a judge anywhere, not even parking-ticket court, and is in no way qualified to be a judge of other judges. But every criminal cartel needs protection against truth and consequences! And Bove has proved his loyalty, defending Trump while he snoozed and farted through his stolen-documents and porner-peener-payoff cases, and purging his DOJ of the disloyal.

Would you believe it all gets even dirtier? A second whistleblower after Erez Reuveni apparently came forward all the way back in May, with more evidence corroborating that Bove told prosecutors to violate court orders and say “fuck you” to any judges who ruled against the administration’s immigrant-disappearing plan. But that evidence went missing from the Office of the Inspector General until yesterday, and was “refound only after Whistleblower Aid presented proof of submission and receipt.” None of the Republicans were interested in looking at it anyway.

PREVIOUSLY!

And it gets dirtier still! Apparently there was also yet another, third whistleblower complaint about Bove, this one reportedly with audio proving Bove lied to the Senate when he claimed he didn’t threaten or coerce prosecutors in the Public Integrity Section into signing off on a DOJ request to dismiss bribery charges for New York Mayor Eric Adams. Must have been bad, because the Senate pushed the vote on Bove through within hours after its existence became known.

You remember that episode, the DOJ Valentine’s Day Massacre that led to seven prosecutors resigning in disgust rather than put their names on a filing that was a balls-out quid pro quo. Then Adams got on Fox News and chirped that he was happily “collaborating” with the administration to give ICE more access to city facilities. And then the prosecutor who signed the filing got a promotion! Makes you miss the old days of last year, when people would go to prison for bribery and extortion.

Anyway, mere hours after the new evidence that Republicans refused to look at or hear dropped, they hurried up and voted YAY on Bove like they were carrying a summertime baggie of dog doo to the dumpster. Ack, the stench, get it away!

Not a single one of those senators should have needed any more evidence anyway. They already knew how NOT QUALIFIED Bove is, and that he’s Trump’s personal lawyer, holy conflict of interest. Remember, lawyer/client privilege never expires!

And two weeks ago more than 900 (900! Nine hundred! Nine zero zero!) former DOJ lawyers sent a letter to Chuck Grassley pointing out Bove’s lack of impartiality, ethics, and the balls-out hypocrisy of him witch-hunting people in the DOJ who prosecuted January 6 rioters, though Bove himself had prosecuted January 6 rioters when he was at the DOJ. And as the lawyers’ letter pointed out, Bove himself did not even deny telling prosecutors to say “fuck you” to courts: “Questioned repeatedly over whether he told DOJ attorneys to consider saying ‘fuck you’ to courts, he mustered only an ‘I don’t recall.’”

That’s a feature, not a bug to Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley, though! He is a bit of a January 6 rioter himself, as the guy who stood by ready to preside over the Senate and delay the certification of the 2020 election with that fake electors scheme, should Mike Pence just happen to not be available. Checks and balances, it was nice knowing you.

It’s a new low for corruption, which is something we sure do say a lot around here!

Last word to Senator Cory Booker calling bullshit on all this:

PS: Want to see what Bove looks like with hair, and flesh that is skin-toned? There you go! He is only 44, but guess selling your soul to the devil ages a person unless there’s an “eternal beauty” clause. Always read the fine print!

[Whistleblower Aid / NPR / Reuters]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!