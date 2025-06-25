Emil Joseph Bove III, answer to the question “What would Stephen Miller look like in the Upside Down?” was in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee today, because President Donald Trump has nominated him to be a judge on the Third US Circuit Court of Appeals that hears cases from Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, GOOD LORD.

Watch if you want!

Is Bove (pronounced like oy vey) the very most unethical Trump pick yet? He was a certain 91-times-indicted 34-times-convicted felon’s personal lawyer for his classified-documents-in-the-shitter and porn star peener payoff cases, holy conflict of interest, and he has zero judge experience.

PREVIOUSLY IN THIS GUY!

Nevertheless, Trump installed him under Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche as Principal Assistant Deputy Attorney General, and then Bove and seditionist bag-o-slop Ed Martin immediately began trying to purge disloyalists in the Justice Department, with multi-page questionnaires demanding that employees detail any involvement in cases against Trump or January 6 rioters, so they could fire anyone who did persecution of sweet, innocent lamb Donald Trump, and/or publish their information online so they could get doxxed and threatened by the MAGA troglodyte army. Never mind that as Assistant US Attorney in New York and head of the counterterrorism section in the US Attorney’s Office for New York’s Southern District until 2021, Bove himself actually helped identify and track down January 6 perpetrators, because that was his fucking job. Just, the balls-out hypocrisy of these people.

For his next trick, after helping to restore Mel Gibson’s gun rights, Bove endeavored to get bribery against New York Mayor Eric Adams charges dropped without prejudice by shutting prosecutors in a room and vowing to fire them all until two of them agreed to stand up in court and vouch for the dirty dismissal, triggering eight of them to resign. Eventually Judge Dale Ho dismissed Adams’s case with prejudice, so the DOJ could not quid pro quo hold re-filing charges over his head, as the whole stank situation “smack[ed] of a bargain.” And now Adams is still mayor of New York to this day (though hopefully for just five more months).

LIKE SO!

In a sane world Bove shouldn’t still be a lawyer, much less a judge, maybe even get charged with extortion, but here we are. It would seem like Trump would need all of the rabid die-hard bullying liars he could get at the DOJ, now that Ed Martin has been forced to move on and be Czar of Naming and Shaming of People Who Don’t Love Dear Leader Enough. But guess Bondi and Blanche have the DOJ all under control, and Trump is that desperate to find anybody with a law degree and also a doctorate in lawless loyalty bullshit to go sit on an appeals court, now that he feels like he can’t trust the Federalist Society types any more, and his favorite lawyers like John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani went and got themselves disbarred.

Anyway, there’s more, and it’s worse! Now an extremely brave whistleblower, the former acting deputy director of the Office of Immigration Litigation, Erez Reuveni, has come forward to say that Bove told him to ignore any court orders to block deportations, and more specifically, to tell Judge Paula Xinis, FUCK YOU (literally, he said that) and to defy her orders “through lack of candor, deliberate delay and disinformation” in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case.

Says Reuveni, AG Pam Bondi and deputy AG Todd Blanche also wanted him to lie in court and cover up that Abrego Garcia’s removal was an error and insist that Trump did it on purpose, presumably while also flapping his arms and shouting NYUK NYUK NYUK PLENARY EXECUTIVE POWER! MAGA! TRUMP DOES WHAT HE WANTS MUTHAFUCKAAAA!!! and Reuveni had hell to pay when he didn’t: Stephen Miller publicly bashed nonpartisan Reuveni as a “Democrat saboteur,” Trump impugned him by claiming that Reuveni made a mistake when he admitted that sending Abrego Garcia to torture prison was a mistake, and then he got put on leave and fired. Read his complaint, and/or our story from the time, it was not subtle what was going on there, though the new details sure make it worse.

Equal protection of the laws, we hardly knew ye.

This hearing is the first time we’ve seen Bove live and in action, as cameras were barred in the courtrooms in which he defended a certain convicted felon, and out on the courtroom steps Bove tended to defer to his louder, pissier law partner, Todd Blanche. Now we see why! He is even more Bat-Boyish live, waxen and grey like he just got shaken out of a jar of formaldehyde, with a giant mouth that makes his whole oval head move like a muppet when he talks. It could be cute if he had a sunny personality, like Guy Smiley, or Gru from Despicable Me after he adopted those kids, but Bove has the bearing of someone who’s never smiled a minute in his life unless he was passing gas on a panhandler.

Bove denies all the allegations, of course. Did he make those comments? Which comments? Huh? Lack of candor and deliberate delay, HIM?

Emil Bove has no idea what anybody is talking about! How many people did he purge at the DOJ, he doesn’t know or recall. How many rioters did Trump pardon? Bove doesn’t remember that either.

What about Trump's pardon of insurrectionists?

BOVE: It's not my place to question Trump's use of the pardon power.

Was his handling of the Eric Adams case ethical? That’s called operating with a different judicial philosophy. And his is a very case-specific one, you see.

BOVE: I made a decision and the DOJ made a decision to move forward with the motion [to dismiss] the case. Policy reasons made it appropriate to drop the charges.

Oh.

Bove’s lawyering may not be the most legal-ish, but it clearly graced him with the skills to fumfer through with the most non-answer answers a person could answer.

Will Republican senators vote to confirm this ethically compromised, under-qualified embarrassment to the legal profession as judge for the Third Circuit? Probably, yes. But maybe somebody will surprise us, right?

[AP / New York Times archive link]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

One-time and recurring $$$ for Wonkette!