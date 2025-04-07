Every criminal cartel needs protection against truth and consequences, and this administration is hellbound to quash anyone, anywhere who might challenge little mister Dictator Day One. No more checks and balances, no more questions, just swerving at 120 into constitutional crisis like rapping Natalie Portman.

And now another scalp in the Justice Department. Attorney Erez Reuveni was placed on leave on Sunday for the disloyalty of telling a judge that the government had not given him any information on the OOPS … TOO LATE! laugh emoji! deportation of Maryland father Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the DHS sent to El Salvador by accident, in defiance of a court order.

“My answer to a lot of these questions is going to be frustrating,” Reuveni told US District Judge Paula Xinis. “And I’m frustrated that I don’t have answers to a lot of these questions.” And he asked the judge for 24 hours to try to persuade “his client,” the government, to begin the process of retrieving Abrego Garcia. BUUUT, instead, within 24 hours, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, who thinks he’s still Trump’s personal lawyer we guess, had Reuveni put on leave for not defending administration policies “zealously” enough.

What was the lawyer supposed to do, run around the courtroom flapping his arms and shouting PLENARY EXECUTIVE POWER! MAGA! ALL HAIL KING TRUMP DISAPPEARING PEOPLE TO TORTURE PRISON BECAUSE HE CAN MUTHAFUCKAAAA!!! and laughing like Woody Woodpecker? Then lecture the judge about how the REAL constitutional crisis is that anyone DARES to sue Trump at all, like Pam Bondi said on Fox News this weekend? Probably.

(By the way, Bondi is straight-up lying there that Trans Ban Pete won his “military readiness”/Talbott v. United States argument in ANY court, as every single judge that has seen that pile o’crap has poop-scooped it, and the military is not allowed to discharge any people for being trans, as of now.)

Lie, lie, lie, you get the point, Dictator Day One and company want to hurry up and whack all the lawsuits and get to the part where the Supreme Court crowns Trump Final Super Duper Couper King Of Forever, once and for all.

To that end, poor Kilmar Abrego Garcia! On March 12 the US mistakenly put the law-abiding married father and Salvadoran national on one of those fights to the Salvadoran prison Kristi Noem swanned in front of in a $60K Rolex.

Abrego Garcia had been in the US since 2012, with no criminal record in the US or in any other country, and there is no evidence he is, or has even been, a member of MS-13 or any other gang, in fact in 2019 he even applied for asylum and protection under the UN Convention Against Torture, seeking protections against the GANGS that he’s accused of being a member of, and is now cheek-to-jowl in torture-prison with.

An immigration judge granted Abrego Garcia withholding of removal in 2019. And then on March 12 ICE disappeared him, with no kind of due process whatsoever, and put him on one of those OOPS … TOO LATE no-time-for-due-process planes to El Salvador, along with 260-ish other people accused of things like having tattoos.

And the “due process” part is pretty fucking important, because if Dictator Day One’s administration gets away with defying court orders and doing OOPS, ALL TORTURE PRISON, NO TAKEBACKS, then ANYONE could be sent to Salvadoran prison, or any other foreign-government-run prison, for doing ANYTHING to piss the government off. And Trump is already fantasizing about how he would love to send American citizens to foreign prison on Air Force One: “We have some horrible criminals, American grown and born […] if we could get El Salvador or somebody to take them, I’d be happy with it,” he says around minute 14, there:

How can they justify this, morally or legally? BECAUSE NO TAKEBACKS! Snotted Karoline Leavitt’s Mar-a-Lago-face:

We suggest the Judge contact [Salvadoran] President [Nayib] Bukele because we are unaware of the judge having jurisdiction or authority over the country of El Salvador.

Chimed in pinworm Stephen Miller on Xitter:

“The alien was a member of a designated foreign terrorist organization,” and “Marxist judge now thinks she’s president of El Salvador.”

And the White House posted, because cruelty is literally the only thing that gives these people any pleasure whatsoever:

It is true that US judges cannot order the Salvadoran government to do anything. But they can order US government officials to do things. Like, put Kristi Noem on the stand and ask her what DHS has done to try to get Abrego Garcia back, and tell Noem to ask the Salvadoran government and whatever demons from hell the government has contracted with down there to give him back, considering Noem bragged the prison was “one of the tools” in the government’s deportation shed. Presumably the judge could even hold Noem in contempt if she won’t testify or show that she’s making any moves. Will it come to that, and what might happen next? It’s all uncharted territory, because the government has never been so fucking disrespectful to itself and the rule of law before.

On Friday, US District Judge Paula Xinis ordered that the government return Abrego Garcia by midnight that night, ripped them for the “grievous error” that “shocks the conscience,” and the Justice Department has appealed that order to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. In the meantime, Abrego Garcia is in serious danger down there.

Ugh, we will keep you posted.

