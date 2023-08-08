As far as we’re concerned, Tommy Tuberville, the bumblefucking redneck ex-college football coach who holds the title of the absolute stupidest person in the history of the United States Senate — he’s been upgraded — is the last person who should be opening his snout and opining on wars and militaries and which armies would do well where. The way he has been actively and openly shitting on our own military, holding up crucial nominations so he can have a white fascist Christian temper tantrum about abortion policy, he’s just out of contention for opening his mouth on that subject. He should defer to somebody who knows something.

But there he is on our TVs, hick-yodeling Russian propaganda about Ukraine that his dumb ass picked up somewhere.

On the Laura Ingraham show last night — it’s not often we have two posts in a day about the same show, especially one that’s not in primetime — Tuberville tried to use folksy sports analogies to explain his elementary understanding of what’s happening far away in a part of the word Tuberville has literally no understanding of. It did not go well.

Loading video

Ingraham called it “the regime’s war in Ukraine.”

Tublet the Dumbfuck seemed proud he never “voted for a dime to send to Ukraine.” He said he’s “for Ukraine” — you know, like this is an SEC bowl game.

But he said “at the end of the day, it’s a junior high team playin’ a college team. They can’t win!”

You know, like if a college team invaded a junior high team’s locker room unprovoked and started murdering and raping its children. And stole large parts of their field. And then just stayed there and kept doing it.

Of course, if Tommy Tuberville wasn’t so damned stupid, he might be aware that one of the major stories out of this war, which Russia has not won a full year and a half after its full-scale invasion, is how janky-ass and unprepared Russia’s military really was for this kind of conflict. The war sure isn’t won, but it ain’t lost for Ukraine either.

And you know how we make sure Ukraine wins? We give them all the support they need. And when the time is right, and when the last trashbag Russian soldier leaves Ukraine, we let Ukraine into NATO so it never happens again.

Maybe if Tubs didn’t want to sound like such a moron on these (and all other) subjects, he should spend a little more time brushing up on, you know, literally goddamned everything, and less time having mediocre white conservative Christian man-tantrums about abortions in the military.

Ingraham’s chyron said “Americans Grow Weary Of Ukraine War Racket,” we guess because she’s an anti-American, anti-democracy piece of shit, and Fox News is committed to the lie that its aging white nationalist viewers represent “Americans.”

Retired Admiral James Stavridis responded to Tubs, more kindly and with more grace than we ever would:

“I promise not to call football plays if @SenTuberville will quit making military (mis) judgments. Sports is full of big upsets, Coach. We'll call this one ‘The Miracle on Crimea’ when the Ukrainians win. War Eagle. Slava Ukraini.”

In other words, stay in your lane, idiot.

OPEN THREAD

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?