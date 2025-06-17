This week, Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee gave a master class in what it looks like to be a pointless trifling little bitch who’s never contributed anything of value to heaven or earth, with his sick reaction to the politically motivated assassinations of Minnesota House speaker emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband in Minneapolis.

“I already probably wasn’t giving that guy and his wife their own Mormon planet in the afterlife,” said the Mormon God in response, “but now I definitely am not, because fuck that guy.” (It’s a thing they believe, look it up.)

The tweets Lee sent and refused to take down, the lies he told, it was all so sick that his colleague Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith and her staff felt compelled to get in Lee’s face personally to tell him what a vile piece of shit he is. Of course, she phrased it much more kindly than that, at least according to news reports. Here’s what she told reporters she said directly to Lee’s face:

“I wanted him to know how much pain that caused me and the other people in my state and I think around the country, who think that this was a brutal attack,” Smith told reporters in the Capitol. She added that Lee needed to hear from her “directly” and think about the “impact his actions had.” “I don’t know whether Sen. Lee thought fully through what it was, you’d have to ask him, but I needed him to hear from me directly what impact I think his cruel statement had on me, his colleague,” Smith said.

The Senate is such a strange body, full of all kinds of rules and traditions about decorum and collegiality. It seems a big deal that Smith went directly to Lee like that, and then told reporters about it.

In response, Debased Mike Lee has … haha, surprise, Mike Lee is a vile, worthless sack of amoral dogshit, he has done nothing! As of this writing, all the sick tweets are still up, the retweet of Elon Musk saying that “the left is murderously violent,” all of it.

Because Mike Lee is a bad person with a bad soul.

Tina Smith’s staff also went directly to Mike Lee’s staff, so that they may know the hurt their boss caused, but also so that they may be pinned and stained with the utter shame and trashiness that comes from being associated with Mike Lee, the foul stench of taking orders from a man so unloved and unworthy of the love of God and man. They did so in a letter written by Smith deputy chief of staff Ed Shelleby, which they also promptly shared with the media, so that nobody could distort what they said or pretend they hadn’t said it.

As such, we will reproduce it in full, as we feel it’s a pretty significant snapshot of this particular moment in American history. Also because when untrained dogs like Mike Lee shit inside the house, sometimes it’s good to keep rubbing their noses in the shit to remind them what they did. At least that’s the metaphor that seems apt for this situation. (Some words we bolded, for emphasis.)

I knew Melissa Hortman. Many people in this office did. She was a longtime friend of Senator Smith’s, who had seen her hours before she was murdered. So you’ll forgive my candor as I speak through enormous grief. It is important for your office to know how much additional pain you’ve caused on an unspeakably horrific weekend. I am not sure what compelled you or your boss to say any of those things, which, in addition to being unconscionable, also may very well be untrue. But that is not the point. Why would you use the awesome power of a United States Senate Office to compound people’s grief? Is this how your team measures success? Using the office of US Senator to post not just one but a series of jokes about an assassination — is that a successful day of work on Team Lee? Did you come into the office Monday and feel proud of the work you did over the weekend? Let’s recap Saturday so you fully understand what Minnesota was going through. Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered. Sen. Hoffman and his wife were shot numerous times and remain hospitalized. By the grace of God it appears they will survive. Senators are discovered to be on a hit list of an armed man on the run — Senator Lee’s colleagues. And the decision of the office of Senator Mike Lee was not to publicly condemn the violence or to express condolences to her shattered children — it was to intimate that Melissa and Mark somehow deserved this? By making jokes? Did you have any consideration for the survivors in her family? For the Hoffmans in the hospital? For their families? You exploited the murder of a lifetime public servant and her husband to post some sick burns about Democrats. Did you see this as an excellent opportunity to get likes and retweet[s]? Have you absolutely no conscience? No decency? I pray to God that none of you ever go through anything like this. I pray that Senator Lee and your office begin to see the people you work with in this building as colleagues and human beings. And I pray that if God forbid, you ever find yourselves having to deal with anything similar, you find yourselves on the receiving end of the kind of grace and compassion that Senator Mike Lee could not muster. Lastly, I suggest you take a few minutes today to read about Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. They were remarkable people. Here’s a story in the St. Paul Pioneer Press called “Melissa Hortman: Once a teenager with a job making burritos, she became a powerful MN lawmaker who trained service dogs.” She was a force. And a human being. And I beg of you to exercise some restraint on social media as we continue to grieve.

We have nothing to add to that, except to say that we’re not sure we would personally be inclined to extend such grace to these sacks of human trash.

But we guess that’s the defining characteristic of grace, that it’s only and always entirely fucking undeserved.

Here is Smith talking to Brian Tyler Cohen:

