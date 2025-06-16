Wonkette

PrimerGray
Mike Lee. Senator. Two people were murdered. A mother threw herself in front of her child to take 9 bullets. That child and with the survivors of that shooting, have to live that trauma for the rest of their lives. Friends and family have to live with that horror and possibly now in constant fear. And you use this as an opportunity to attack Gov. Walz, an exemplary American man, with this:

“Nightmare on Walz Street.”

I scrolled your Twitter. Not one word of condolence for them. But you did 'condemn all political violence" regarding the shooting in Utah.

We will never cross paths, you and I, and that will be for the best. You are going to reap what you sow someday, is my prayer.

Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
Mike Lee is walking pink slime.

