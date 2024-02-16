Screencap: Eyes Wide Shut

Some new, profoundly nauseating details have emerged in the Matt Gaetz sex trafficking saga. So if you’ve literally just had your breakfast, you may want to give yourself a little bit of a pause before diving into this new development.

Earlier this week, ABC news announced that the House Ethics Committee had obtained text messages between Gaetz and one of the women involved, though Gaetz’s people insisted that he had no idea who she was.

The Daily Beast, however, has obtained some evidence proving that this was a big ol’ lie, just like practically everything else that comes out of Matt Gaetz’s mouth.

Via The Daily Beast:

The Daily Beast can now report that this woman told prosecutors in 2021 that she had sex with Gaetz at a drug-fueled party that she was paid to attend, according to the woman’s attorney. This attorney told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the woman, in fact, received payments in connection with multiple sex parties with people in Gaetz’s circle. Her lawyer said that, in response to a subpoena, she testified about her experiences to the U.S. Attorneys investigating Gaetz. And she turned over text messages, photos, and other evidence to the Justice Department as part of its child sex trafficking inquiry into the Florida congressman, the lawyer said. The Daily Beast has obtained some of those messages and photos, which match the documents described by ABC News.

Not. Enough. Money. In. The. World.

Venmo transactions show the woman receiving several payments from Gaetz’s ex-bestie/wingman, Joel Greenberg — who is currently incarcerated for child sex trafficking, stalking, identity fraud and more — totalling around $2500. She also has text messages from Gaetz in which he asked her to come to the Florida Keys with him and his friends — “2 guys, 4 girls. A very high-quality adventurous group.”

That is 100 percent code for “these people are into drug-fueled orgies and we’re all gonna bone.” That’s not a normal thing that normal people say about their friends, even if their friends are super into skydiving and rock climbing.

If all of that isn’t convincing enough, The Daily Beast also obtained a picture of Gaetz with the woman.

Perhaps even more damning, given his constituency, he was wearing a T-shirt in the picture featuring a quote from former Planned Parenthood vice president Mary Lasker — “If you think research is expensive … try disease.”

I think we can probably assume he didn’t know that and thought it was some kind of statement in favor of greedy pharmaceutical companies that claim they have to charge Americans exorbitant amounts of money for medicine in order to fund the “research and development” that our taxes already pay for.

While prosecutors decided to just let this one go a while back, the House Ethics Committee has recently reopened its own probe (ew, probe) into Gaetz’s sex-trafficking activities and has been in touch with several witnesses including this woman’s attorney as well as the 17-year-old that he and Greenberg allegedly paid for sex.

Surely there will be lots of consequences for Gaetz in the very near future!

