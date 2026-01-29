Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hilary Lambert's avatar
Hilary Lambert
2h

Much love and admiration and thanks

Reply
Share
Internet Personae's avatar
Internet Personae
1h

During the previous bad times there was a "Deutsche Afrika-Schau," a Yachtsee-operated minstrel show that presented a demeaning, stereotypical view of African life - it didn’t work out well for the performers once they needed minstrel shows at the death camps - just sayin’ - it’s a big bus and he’ll throw you under it -

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture