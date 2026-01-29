Good afternoon! Here’s some posts for you to ponder!

Well at least I didn’t have to do a big fat ugly correction on the first item in your tabs!

Denny Carter from Bad Faith Times asked if he could do a monthly Bad Faith roundup for Wonkette! SHE SAID YES, EVERYBODY! SHE SAID YES!

Evan sexplained how they’re going to try to use the Maduro kidnapping to “prove” Venezuela Chinese Jewish Space Lasers stole the election from Trump in 2020, and that’s why they just seized all the Atlanta (Fulton County) ballots. UPSIDE DOWN EXCLAMATION POINT ES NO BUENO!

Democrats and several Republicans joined to block DHS funding today. This Dok special (before the vote) goes through what they might (OR MIGHT NOT) be trying to get out of it.

Alabama prison seems quite bad actually.

This is so fucking stupid, but at least Megyn Kelly has a new reason to live.

“Some people” think Nicki Minaj went MAGA to garner a pardon for her child-raper brother. I am some people.

