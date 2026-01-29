Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

Ot

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3mdkvwwjy2u2q

"Homan: "I begged for the last two months on TV for the rhetoric to stop. I said in March -- if the rhetoric doesn't stop, there is gonna be bloodshed. And there has been. I wish I wasn't right. I don't want to see anybody die.""

This suggests, obviously, that the rhetoric and the murders were done by the same people.

Reply
Share
14 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
1h

People in Georgia, which is presently being governed as an unreconstructed state-based regime of terror:

Because the Keystone Kops here have the voter rolls they're probably going to use an "AI" slopbucket to try and purge as many people as possible. It is extremely important that you check your registration and check it often. We have to assume all the fuckery is still going to happen.

You mustn't let this stop you from voting. Because people need to do this and make every effort. Even if you believe in your heart they're going to steal it with bullshit like this. Make sure you tell one, tell all, to check their registration, make sure they are active and keep monitoring this status.

Matter of fact, do this everywhere, especially in other unreconstructed state-based regimes of terror!

Mount up and Don't Give Up The Ship!

Reply
Share
3 replies
225 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture