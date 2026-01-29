Time for another one of those moments where we sound the alarm about the continued march of Donald Trump’s white supremacist Russian Hitler Jim Crow Mussolini fascism — did we compare it to enough things for everyone’s liking? — and simultaneously note that our fascists are FUCKING stupid, just the stupidest fucking white supremacist Russian Hitler Jim Crow Mussolini fascists who ever lived. So continue to take heart in that!

Yesterday, the dangerously stupid, bumblefucking FBI of Kash Patel executed a “search warrant” upon the elections operations center in Fulton County, Georgia, AKA Atlanta. Why? Well, you see, Donald Trump and his most mouthbreathing pigfucking cousin-diddling fans believe that Fulton County and Georgia are THE KEY and the SMOKING GUN to finding the 11,780 VOTES that will … well, not actually change the outcome of that presidential election, which was six years ago.

But unfortunately for all of us, Donald Trump is a cowardly, sad little bitch with brain fistulas who thinks about the 2020 election — his greatest humiliation, the one he incited a terrorist attack against the United States to overturn — every hour of every day of his rapidly diminishing life.

So an FBI raid on Fulton County it is!

How does Tulsi Gabbard factor into this? Well, she shouldn’t, since the Director of National Intelligence literally has no domestic role, and certainly shouldn’t be on site during domestic FBI search warrant executions. Of course, Tulsi has in the past not been quite clear on what the DNI is supposed to do all day. But look who the fuck dragged her ass away from standing in front of her mirror and playing spy dress-up like she’s Keri fucking Russell in The Americans.

Cool, totally cool. Russia’s girlfriend Tulsi was there at the elections HQ in Georgia, seizing the 2020 ballots. Will she give them to any of America’s enemies directly, or is that a cut-out’s job?

Anyway, stay tuned for the Big Announcement where Kash and Tulsi claim to have found the smoking gun in Fulton County, which will probably be a bullet Kash “found” at the “crime scene” that says “Transgender Venezuelans were here, stealin’ Trump’s 11,780 votes.” Trump tried to bully Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger into manufacturing them for him in 2020, but he wouldn’t. (Raffensperger is now running for governor, by the way.) Trump and his allies tried to mafia boss other Georgia elections officials into manufacturing those votes for him. They wouldn’t.

So now Kash Kan’t Katch ‘Em Patel and — did we mention they literally call her “Russia’s girlfriend” IN RUSSIA — Tulsi Gabbard are gonna do it. Because they’re not serious people, they don’t love this country, and they for sure don’t take their jobs seriously.

Is Attorney General Pam Bondi virulently stupid enough to stand with Kash ‘n’ Tulsi during that announcement and do that “I’m talkin’ tough in my horrifically nasal Karen voice” thing she does? Yes.

Here is the warrant, which of course does not specify what they were looking for in these seizures, because trust us when we say they don’t even know what they are looking for. Just the smoking gun, obviously! It says they are taking the ballots and the tabulation devices and anything else Rudy Giuliani ever found in a hemorrhoidal skin tag on his anus and tried to fraudulently present as “evidence” the 2020 election was stolen.

Remember that? Back when Roodles the Wonder Clown was rubbing his disgusting sick body all over the Georgia state Legislature and trying to “prove” election fraud, and defaming election workers, only to be laughed out of everywhere and then successfully sued to the tune of $148 million by those election workers?

Of course, this has been investigated a thousand times, on the state and federal level, and every investigation found Rudy Giuliani was huffing skidmarks out of his own threadbare granny panties, and also no evidence of fraud. No dead people voting, no ballot harvesting, no 2,000 MULES doin’ whatever hot wet mule stuff Dinesh D’Souza jerks it to. Bill Barr told Trump he was sniffing glue, every Georgia Republican official involved affirmed that the election was sound.

But nooooo, Trump cannot believe that, his feelings cannot take it!

You might be wondering, because this is how stupid and unserious this regime is, if this is related to the invasion and kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is now as easy access to Trump’s pedo-protecting DOJ as Trump’s best living pedophile friend Ghislaine Maxwell is, sitting in jail in the US of A.

LOL, of course it is.

Trump and his most mouthbreathing pigfucking cousin-diddling fans, again, believe that Fulton County and Georgia are THE KEY and the SMOKING GUN to RIGGED AND STOLLEN ELECTION, and they moreover believe that said SMOKING GUN is that it was Chinese Venezuelan Jewish Space Dominion Voting Systems Lasers what stole the election and gave it to Joe Biden. They have been believing this ever since folksy wet fart Sidney Powell started blabbing about it at Rudy’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping press conference in 2020.

And since there are zero adults anywhere in the regime, there’s nobody to distract Trump by telling him to take his medicine and remember that if he has to poop in the night, at least try to aim for his gold-plated bedpan.

So hear us out! Because it could have gone down like this:

We are just wildly speculating here, but it’s possible Deputy AG/Trump “former” personal lawyer Todd Blanche could have gone to visit Maduro in prison, just like he did with Ghislaine — maybe to give Maduro some pedophile puppy playtime like Ghislaine gets! — and Maduro might have said something like “Heeeeeey, pendejo, you want I should tell to you the story of how Venezuela colluded with China and the Jewish space lasers from Italy to zap the Dominion Voting Systems machines with Italian Bluetooth thermostats to steal the election for Joe Biden?”

And Todd Blanche perhaps might have gotten a shy-but-excited look on his face at that point and replied, “You’re not supposed to say OUT LOUD the literal actual reason I brought you a puppy for pedophile puppy playtime — like Ghislaine gets! But yes, I am here for you to tell me how Venezuela colluded with China and the Jewish space lasers from Italy to zap the Dominion Voting Systems machines to use Italian Bluetooth thermostats to steal the election for Joe Biden!”

And at that point Maduro might have said, “OK, but can we stop calling it pedophile puppy playtime? ¡No soy pedófilo! It’s not like I’m the star of the Epstein Kid Rape Files like Donald Trump is!”

“ ¡Ja ja ja ja ja ja ja!” Maduro might have added.

To which Todd Blanche might have replied, “¡Ja ja ja ja ja ja!” but in his native language.

Whereupon maybe he left to tell Stupid Incompetent Kash it was go time for Venezuelan Space Boners Stole The 11,780 Votes In Georgia.

At which point maybe Stupid Incompetent Kash got his own Venezuelan Space Boner and hopped on the FBI plane in a girls’ jacket and maybe he picked up his girlfriend Rodeo Singing Lady Alexis and maybe they stopped by Tulsi Gabbard’s house and maybe she was like “HANG ON, ON A ZOOM CALL WITH MY BOYFRIEND RUSSIA,” and maybe when she was done speaking under her breath in Russian and got on the plane with Kash and Alexis she was really excited when she found out they were going to Fulton County to do Venezuelan Space Boners for Putin we mean Trump we mean same difference.

It could have happened exactly that way, we are just saying.

Real talk: Is it possible that the true reason Donald Trump invaded Venezuela is because the tertiary syphilis raccoons in his brain really truly believe this will vindicate him? Yes. Remember how he babbled at Davos that there were about to be some prosecutions, in the Hardy Boys’ Case Of The RIGGED AND STOLLEN Election?

Well, here we are!

We are obviously in batshit, put your deranged grandpa in a home and throw away the key territory here. (And lest you think we are exaggerating at all, look what President Sundowner posted on the internet last night.) But one person who will absolutely be stupid enough to buy all of this is Benny Johnson. Why do we bring up Benny, besides how he’s definitely taken Russian money to fund his propaganda operations? Well, because right after Maduro was arrested, Benny Johnson said he had a source who told him THIS:

And here is what I find particularly fascinating about my conversation is that, this individual tells me that Nicolás Maduro admits to rigging the election. Just straight up said that Nicolás Maduro told him directly that he has direct hard evidence of the election of 2020 being rigged, that he knows exactly how it was done, that they had a hand in it, but it wasn’t really Venezuela running the op. It was probably more likely China. And that he is in possession of all of that evidence. What? This is why you see the globalists around the world just bricking in their pants. You — I mean, you — they’re terrified because Venezuela was ground zero for election theft, for the warfare and ops that were run against our country by other nations. And Nicolás Maduro might be Trump’s final revenge for the election theft of 2020. If he begins to sing like a canary — which he will, they always do — then who will he give up? Soros? China? Left-wing NGOs? Left-wing billionaires? Who was funding his regime? How they stole the election? He’ll sing. He’ll tell them everything. They got his wife. This is why they took him alive. I learned all this from my conversation, and it really checks out, quite frankly. It really checks out.

Oh it really checks out, said Benny! It really checks out! Maduro has all the evidence, he admits it, it really checks out! And Maduro is gonna sing! He’s gonna confess to all the paste-eating fever dreams Benny truly believes in his simpleton heart, about George Soros, and Dominion, and all of it! It really checks out!

So yeah. One-hunnerd percent that is part of this.

By the way, Tulsi ‘n’ Kash took all the 2020 ballots yesterday, but they also took the 2020 voter rolls, which leads to one final question, namely whether they’re going to try to use this to fuck with the midterms in some way. And we’d imagine the answer is, duh of course yes.

They really really really really really don’t want Senator Jon Ossoff winning re-election — that’d be one step closer to kissing the Senate goodbye — so if these Nazi Russian fascist anal tumors think they can pull some shit to rig the midterms in Georgia, then yes they will try it. In case you haven’t noticed, Trump’s fascist Nazi Jim Crow [insert other stinky thing here] takeover isn’t going particular well for the fascist Nazi Jim Crow [other stinkies] so it’s probably time for more Active Measures, if you know what we mean. (Ask Russia’s girlfriend.)

Final thoughts:

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, in a landslide, to Joseph R. Biden, who beat him like a dog, as Trump likes to say. When he dies and people are pissing on his grave, they will spell “2020 loser” on it, with their piss.

But sure, Tulsi and Kash. You’re totally nailing this and you’re definitely not as stupid as we’ve been saying this whole article and also every other article we’ve ever published on the subject.

Never stop believing in yourselves, and never stop believing in Chinese Venezuelan Jewish Space Dominion Voting Systems Italian Thermostat Lasers!

