Today is May 20, 2025 (Tuesday)

🐝 Be a Millionaire Day

🇨🇲 Cameroon Republic Day

🐝 Clinical Trials Day

🇹🇱 East Timor Independence Day

🐝 Eliza Doolittle Day

🐝 Flower Day

🐝 Hats for Headway

🐝 International Red Sneakers Day

🐝 National Band Director’s Day

🐝 National High Heel Day

🐝 National Pick Strawberries Day

🐝 National Quiche Lorraine Day

🐝 National Rescue Dog Day

🐝 National Stop Nausea Day

🐝 National Streaming Day

🐝 National Women In Aerospace Day

🐝 Weights and Measures Day

🐝 World Autoimmune Arthritis Day

🐝 World Bee Day

🐝 World Metrology Day

🐝 First Day of Walk to School Week UK

🌗 On this day the Moon will be in a Last Quarter phase. This phase occurs roughly 3 weeks after the New Moon when the Moon is three quarters of the way through its orbit around the earth. If you live in the northern hemisphere the Moons left side will be illuminated and the right side will be dark. For those of you in the southern hemisphere it will be the opposite with the right side illuminated. Also called a Third Quarter phase, it will rise around midnight on the eastern horizon and set in the west around noon the next day. In the days following the Third Quarter Phase the Moon’s illumination will decrees each day until the New Moon.

Phase: Last Quarter

Illumination: 48%

Moon Age: 22.31 days

Moon Angle: 0.53

Moon Distance: 374,337.46 km

Sun Angle: 0.53

Sun Distance: 151,416,489.75 km

Today in History: Rock Around the Clock Released (1954), First Solo Transatlantic Flight by a Woman Departs (1932), First Solo Transatlantic Flight Departs (1927), Cosmic Microwave Background First Detected (1964), Chicago Bans the Sale of Spray Paints (1992), Martial Law Declared for Tiananmen Square (1989), John A. Walker Arrested (1885), Krakatoa Blows (1883), Let It Be Premieres (1970), HIV Virus IDed (1983), First American School Maintained by Community Taxes (1639), First Modern Atlas Issued (1570), Shakespeare’s Sonnets First Published (1609), Napoleon Reinstates Slavery in French Colonies (1802), Patent for Blue Jeans with Copper Rivets Issued (1873), Kinetoscope First Displayed (1891), Cuba Becomes Independent from US (1902), Chinese Military Declares Martial Law (1989), Voice of America Begin Transmission to Cuba (1985), East Timor Recognized as Independent (2002), International Prototype of the Kilogram Made Obsolete (2019)

Today's birthdays: Cher, Busta Rhymes, Timothy Olyphant, Bronson Pinchot, Jane Wiedlin, Joe Cocker, James Stewart, Emile Berliner (Invented the Disc Record Player), David Octavius Hill (First Photograph of Men Drinking Beer), Mindy Cohn, Susan Cowsill, Bill Belew (Designed Elvis Presley's Costumes), Charles Hatton (Credited with Popularizing the Term "Triple Crown"), Dolley Madison, Dr. William Thornton (Designed the Capitol Building in Washington, DC)

Today's deaths: Gilda Radner, Christopher Columbus, Ray Manzarek, Robin Gibb, Sir John Richard Hicks, Marquis de Lafayett, Sir Thomas Cavendish

