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Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4h

I need people to understand the other context behind how Murc's Law protects this disgusting act. Please keep this in mind when looking at, for example, what happened to Maxine Waters and Joe Biden about their campaign/political rhetoric.

It is perfectly fine to threaten Democrats in this way in the United States, and I have to impress upon you why this is:

Democrats do not have the presumption of humanity because Democrats enfranchise and protect those who have no presumption of belonging in the USA. The racial minorities. Queer people. Women with "danger hair" and pronouns who won't fuck chuds. Because they have no presumption of belonging to those benefiting from colonization, it follows that they have no presumption of humanity.

Think of this context when you think of open carry. People menacing polling places with open carry.

Think about this when Republicans pay actually no price electorally for vowing to cut the disaster aid of Democratic states. It is a PLUS that they hurt Democrats.

And sadopopulism, which this is part of, is electoral gold for them.

Are you prepared to outnumber them at the polls? Make sure your voter registration is active. Make sure you are ready.

Vote early in person. And if unable to do so in person, if you do a mail ballot, official dropboxes only. Do not rely on the USPS.

Mount up!

And Don't Give up The Ship!

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42tontom's avatar
42tontom
4h

“I like Ted Cruz more than most of my colleagues like Ted Cruz. And I hate Ted Cruz.”

- Senator Al Franken

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