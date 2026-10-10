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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
26m

Fuck yeah Sherrod!

I am ready to vote for him and have him as senator.

He sends out Substack newsletters nearly daily and they aren't purely money begs, which I appreciate.

He lets people know where his campaign is and offers hope.

He had a message for Husted, and JD Vance who was in Ohio to help prop up Husted.

"When they actually have the power to do the right thing, JD Vance and Jon Husted vote in step with industry interests, and say Ohio is the problem – not their own corruption.

You know what I think of that? They should be ashamed. You don’t sell out your own state. You do everything you can to fight for it.

THE OHIO I SEE

I see families working harder than ever just to get pushed further behind by a rigged system. I see the price of groceries and gas forcing Ohioans to take a second mortgage on their home. I see small businesses closing down because the costs are just too much to bear.

And I see teachers, truck drivers, farmers, who show up and demand better anyway – even when it’d be reasonable for them to feel cynical.

If you look down on that Ohio? You sure as hell shouldn’t be representing us in Washington."

https://sherrodbrown.substack.com/p/a-pattern-i-cant-stomach?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=post%20viewer

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2hEdited

MAGA opposes trans rights but please do go ahead and go under the knife to get the perfect MAGA face for the Mar-a-Lago party.

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