It's the $5 million that will hurt him most. That sumbitch loves his money. (AP)

LOL when will all these political prosecutions stop, George Santos edition! Just look at all this railroading!

During his brief time in office, Santos has been accused of breaking campaign finance laws, violating federal conflict of interest laws, stealing cash meant for an Iraq War veteran’s dying dog, masterminding a credit card fraud scheme and lying about where he went to school and worked.

— CNN



Stochastic terrorism, free-helicopter-ride-style. (Heather Cox Richardson substack)

Republican women: the shittiest! — Amanda Marcotte at Salon

Remember the Breitbart (Daily Caller?) section "Black Crime"? Anyway, Elon Musk. — Popular Info

Oh hey that Texas state rep who resigned after harassing that intern — no, the other one — here's the report on all his scumbaggery. Spoiler: He's gross! (Texas House)

You know who else is gross? Robert De Niro, ack ack vomit! — People

William Saletan has written a book-length report on why Lindsey Graham is being that way. I don't know who'd want to spend the amount of time it takes researching that, unless, like, he wanted to go live in a forest for a year and write "book" and that was what he could think of. I haven't thought of what I would write once I take a year off and live in forest and write "book." (Bulwark)

Oh, here's an idea. Watch out Shy! Woman who wrote children's book on grief after her husband's death charged with his murder. — AP

From the comments, Ace of Base's secret Nazi past, so that's something! Shakes fist: THE '90ssssss!!!!!! (Vice)

Nerd stuff! The direct payments for clean energy shiznit to nonprofits and whatnot. — Bricker

How to avoid raising a spoiled child? I am guessing "don't take them to the Maldives and/or Mauritius," which is really going to cut down on my Internet searching hours of "every hotel in the Indian Ocean." (It's gotten really bad, you guys. My internet hotel searching hours, not my children. I suspect I might need a vacation.) — Parents

Gonna start looking at Tahiti now. Oh wait, Bora Bora. (Some boat charter place)

Parmesan in your espresso martini? Gonna go with no, no link required.

