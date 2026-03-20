Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

And my son (who is a cat, a big, strong cat, with handsome looks right out of central casting) looked at me, with tears in his eyes and said "that meme that the official government Department of War posted with two clowns slapping each other with a fish overlaid with a big explosion effect at the end, they did that for me, Mom! Truly, they are inspiring and serious and so very manly. The press and the world must say those very things." And then he ate the fish.

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
5h

" they died for you, son, so that your generation doesn't have to deal with a nuclear Iran."

Prove to me that this is not stolen from John Wayne 's ending dialog with a Vietnamese boy in The Green Berets

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