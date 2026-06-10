Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning friends, get ready for TABS!!!! :D

Bari Weiss told Scott Pelley to slander Renee Good. (Gift link New York Times) Bari Weiss’s Free Press and CBS News are lying about Trump and refugees. That’s obvious, obviously, but Radley Balko worked really hard on all these receipts. (Balko) Remembering when the New York Times first brought Bari on, so she could build her tower of bullshit all the way to the sky. (The New Republic)

California Democrats obviously stealing all the elections, because California is naturally Republican, everybody knows that, especially Holy Mike! (The Fucking News)

“Oh my God. I'm back. I'm home. All the time, it was... We finally really did it. You Maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!” (The New Republic)

ProPublica discovered yet another creative way people are shoving money into Donald Trump Junior’s pockets! This time it’s a nine-figure (that’s $100 million plus!) investment to “build” a “refinery” from some Indian dude who was being hassled by the Trump administration until he gave Don Junior so much cheese. Wild guess: They will never build that refinery with that $100 million or more. (ProPublica)

Ninety-seven (at least!) January Sixers have been charged with other, separate crimes after their pardons and whatnot. I feel like these gentlemen may be antisocial and/or crime droogs! (Lawfare)

Keep Wonkette alive FOREVER!

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That is just a world class “but”:

“I’ve put a couple kids in the hospital, and they have been sick, but they recovered,” McAfee acknowledged before my visit. “But here’s the thing: I’m a pioneer. And I’m going against the grain here. I’m climbing a mountain they say you can’t climb.”

(ProPublica)

What if all these corporate persons had to ask their human shareholders for permission every time they wanted to throw “speech” at elections? (Shareholder Protection Act)

“The witch trials were good because the witches were midwife abortionists” is certainly a Charlie Kirk-flavored take! (Abortion, Every Day)

Pete Hegseth cut the list of recognized religions in the military from more than 200 to 31; then he cut the entire heading “Christian” out entirely rather than call Mormons that. Mike Lee pretended to take that as a win. (Talking Points Memo)

Oh hey we can prevent mass shootings. So we should do that! (The Trace)

Oh hey we can get the plastic out of our rivers and oceans. So … you know. (Tech Fixated)

Robyn says she would absolutely wear these shoes. More of these shoes for her I guess! :D (Neiman Marcus)

“There’s nothing historically accurate about, say, Amy Poehler playing Calypso, or Sarah Silverman playing Circe. Those roles should go to an actual sea nymph and an actual witch-goddess, respectively.” You can’t argue with that. Go ahead and try. (McSweeney’s)

Montreal, don’t forget we’re coming at you THIS SUNDAY! Kiss us on our faces June 14, 3-5 p.m., for French Canadian counterprogramming to Donald Trump’s gross birthday party! We shall dine and drink at Stella Pizzeria, 1327 Laurier Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 3R3. Join us for YAY!

Parties upcoming! DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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