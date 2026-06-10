Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
8m

Palm cockatoos are drummers and are very cool. Learn about them here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/laying-down-the-rhythm

And your meme chat is here: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/fe726944-e224-4d8d-9c95-1d7f9e84d0c2?utm_source=share

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Larry Schmitt's avatar
Larry Schmitt
6m

I saw a map online of California with the claim that it's not really a blue state but a red state with a few blue cities. And the map seemed to prove their point. Except for the minor inconvenience that those morons always ignore. The blue cities are where all the fucking people live! Cactus and cows don't vote. Not yet anyway.

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