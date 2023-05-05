I feel like this is a song: FBI ageeeeeent tried to kill the poliiiiice. Maybe because my son is playing "That's Why the Lady Is a Tramp" in the other room. (NBC News)

Josh Marshall on the trajectory of the Clarence Thomas and his billionaire Hitler-memorabilia-collecting benefactor friend revelations: Why yes, they do seem rather bad! (Talking Points Memo share link)

The DOJ is pointing out the bugfuck that is happening because the Right keeps suing in these two particular jurisdictions so they can get these two particular bugfuck rightwing hack judges. Will it work? For public opinion in stacking the Court maybe. I don't see relief from SCOTUS, but TPM thinks maybe Justice Neil Gorsuch is up for grabs. — TPM

I don't know which of the myriad paragraphs in this story I should blockquote at you: the nurses calling legal multiple times in one shift after never having spoken to legal in the previous 10 years; the hospital, the largest employer in the state, that can't fill an OB-GYN slot after a year of advertising the position; the female legislators saying their own daughters should leave the state. I think this one.

Idaho’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee was established by the Idaho Department of Health in 2019 to track, review and analyze deaths caused by pregnancy-related complications. In 2020, in its first report, the committee found that the state had a maternal death rate that was almost double the national average . Idaho lawmakers declined to renew the committee this session, citing budget issues. The Maternal Mortality Review Committee only cost the state $10,000, writer Jessica Valenti reported .

Weare smart and know it's not just an act with Tucker and Stephen Crowder and their ilk, but click through to let Amanda Marcotte tell you why other people believe it, and why the subterfuge matters. (Salon)

Vox says actual brain-reading machines are here and I'M NOT READING IT.

Oh hey, do you have Peacock? "Mrs. Davis" is about a nun trying to fight the AI, and it is WEIRD and FUNNY and GROSS and AMAZING and Betty Gilpin is SO GREAT and it reminds me how much I LOVE NUNS when they are being AWESOME and NOT SHITTY.

Is "Succession" the same show as "Entourage"? Probably, if Drew Magary says so, I stopped watching after that one particularly sadistic episode with Macaulay Culkin's brother crawling around eating food off the floor like a dog. I was just done! (SF Gate)

From the comments, I did not know the Consider the Lobster guy did all the stalking in the universe, tried to throw his beloved from a moving car, followed her five-year-old son home from school, charming, literary, genius. So. So! — Lithub / The Atlantic

I mean, nobody has to throw their husband out for cheating if they don't want to, but wank wank wank at "but you worked too much and I didn't feel like a man" and wank wank wank at this woman for writing a whole stupid Daily Mail column about it.

You guys love "charcuterie" posts so fucking much, I literally subscribed to a CHARCUTERIE BOARD INDUSTRY NEWSLETTER. (I have been subscribing to a LOT of newsletters.) Tackle boxes! Charcuterie! Oh my god they're so cute EAT IT WONKERS! LOL! (Charcuterie Association)

