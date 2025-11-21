Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
34m

I am confused by the video which seems to show a shooting at the end, am i going crazy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
RB's avatar
RB
12m

Trump is jealous that Mamdani won Manhattan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
188 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture