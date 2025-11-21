Zohran Mamdani

Democratic Socialist Mayor-Elect Of New York City Zohran Kwame Mamdani and President Donald John Trump have a meeting in the Oval Office at 3 p.m. today and we cannot wait.

Let’s watch!

UPDATE: Apparently the only thing being livestreamed is the press waiting around for Mamdani to depart, so here’s that:

If you are off work early, play along to our drinking game, with water so you do not die:

Trump calls him a variation of his name, like MAN DANNY

Trump calls Democratic Socialist Mamdani a “communist”

Trump lies about the economy

Trump sneers

Trump is belittling

Trump issuing extortion-y threats, like cooperate with ICE or he’ll take away all of New York’s money and invade like he’s already been threatening to, and then he’s gonna dump all the nuclear waste in Yucca mountain in the Hudson, or something.

Mamdani requested the meeting, and probably against his better judgment, Trump agreed. He can’t resist a reality-TV-conflict-type of moment.

And according to Robert Mackey of The Guardian, Trump is seeding the room with all of his favorite reporters, so he can tag them in. Television will be represented by Fox and Newsmax; print is Washington Times and The Telegraph (owned by RedBird Partners, funders of Skydance Media’s takeover of Paramount), and “new media” will be repped by teen-rape-defender Megyn Kelly. The exception is radio and AURN, whose Black, female correspondent Ebony Morris Trump called “obnoxious” in September.

But Zohran Mamdani doesn’t need a favorable room. He fought his way from zero to more than 50 percent of the vote for mayor, defeating a flock of Democratic candidates, Curtis Sliwa, and Trump’s choice and fellow pussgrabber from Queens, Andrew Cuomo, twice. And Mamdani did it on the same issue that propelled Trump to victory a year ago, AFFORDABILITY.

And Trump is losing approval bigly over the bait-and-switch about the affordability of the houses and the groceries. Even a FOX NEWS poll found that only 38 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy. And exit polls from November 4, where Republicans lost across the board at every level, found that voters’ disgruntlement and mistrust of Republicans on the economy was their primary motivator.

But Trump has an answer for that. The economy is actually great! The Thanksgiving is 25 percent cheaper because Walmart came out with a (shrinkflated) meal deal, and the gas is now $1.98 a gallon. You’re welcome, America. And he will repeal tariffs on Brazilian bananas, beef and coffee, because building American banana and coffee independence through tariffs has not happened or made them cheaper, somehow.

Also, the Epstein Files prove he did nothing wrong, he is 6’3”, 243 pounds, and he never met Stormy Daniels or E. Jean Carroll, and they are not his type. Thank you for your attention to these matters.

What does President Groceries hope to gain from this spectacle? Sounds like he hopes that Mamdani’s affordability vibes and his social media eyeballs will rub off on him. But he also has a lot of dignity to lose platforming a popular 37-year-old with about 100 times as many functioning brain cells as he has, who is not afraid to go there about the truth about the price of groceries and gas, or Trump’s attacks on New York, or his racism and piggish behavior.

And MAGA is hoping Trump will DOMINATE and SLAM SOCIALIST MAMDANI. Though of course MAGA and Trump will claim COMMIE Mamdani got BROASTED and DESTROYED no matter what happens.

Remember when it seemed like America was all on the same team, in spite of our differences? At least agreed that feeding hungry children and educating them was a noble aim? Joltin’ Joe has left and gone away.

