All over the country, from tips to tails, Democrats didn’t just win a little, they came, ate, and swept up the crumbs, even in lots of places where Kamala Harris lost. And even down to the Georgia Public Service Commission, where Democrats won two seats there for the first time in 25 years!

All signs point to It’s The Groceries, Stupid, with an assist from that whole erosion-of-democracy Trump has going on, and a side of ICE bullshit. Voters in all four states with major races — California, New York, Virginia, and New Jersey — told exit pollsters that trusting the Democrats with the economy was their primary motivation. Guess Trump can’t just declare that grocery prices are down when they’re going up, and nobody will notice. Independents noticed in particular! And, Latino support for Republicans has understandably cratered too. Meanwhile, Trump’s support is lagging all over, and he’s scraping along with a 37 percent approval rating. Sad.

California!

The Election Rigging Response Act, AKA Proposition 50, is poised to pass with nearly 64 percent of the vote so far and 70 percent of votes counted. And there seem to have been no shady incidents with Trump’s posted monitors that he sent to skulk outside a selection of primarily Latino polling stations to glare at everybody (and also to nearly-half-Latino Passaic County, New Jersey).

That means a strong chance that Republican Reps. Doug LaMalfa, Darrell Issa (!), Ken Calvert, Kevin Kiley, and David Valadao will be out of jobs next year. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch!

Governor Gavin Newsom savored rubbing it in.

And Virginia was for lovers!

Abigail Spanberger became the first woman ever to be elected governor there, thanks to independent voters favoring her by 19 points, and Latinos by 2-1 margins. And in Virginia, where the Lieutenant Governor is elected separately, the Democrat won that post too: State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi will be the first Indian person to hold statewide office there, and the first Muslim woman to win a statewide race in the US.

And then there was Virginia’s House of Delegates, where Democrats flipped 13 (!) seats to attain control of both chambers of the Legislature. So probably soon they will be doing some redistricting of their own, nice!

New Jersey!

Mikie Sherrill, Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger’s former DC roommate, won the governorship over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli by 13 points, with a big assist from 13 percent of independents and a 2 to 1 margin with Latino voters, who helped her flip three districts that Trump had won. And in spite of Trump’s “monitoring,” Sherrill won by 15 points in Passaic County, which Trump had won by 3 points in 2024. Well, that sure doesn’t bode well for the GOP in the midterms!

Other Places!

And in Pennsylvania, TikTok boss and Trump pal Jeff Yass’s groups poured in millions in an attempt to buy three state supreme court seats, yet failed, allowing Democrats to hold their 5-2 majority there.

REMEMBER THIS DICK?

WOMP WOMP.

Also, Detroit elected its first lady mayor, City Council President Mary Sheffield.

Is all that not enough DEI socialcommiemarxism for you? Voters in Colorado also approved a measure to offer free breakfasts and lunches to every student enrolled in K-12 public schools.

Saving The Best For Last

And now we may bid adios to racist Islamophobe / sex pest / granny killer Andrew Cuomo, once again, for the second time in five months, rejected by the voters of New York City in his bid for mayor, and will now have to do his groping in the private sector.

And we must also bid adieu to Curtis Sliwa, and just as we were figuring out how to pronounce his weird name! It’s not sligh-wah, it’s slee-wa! And Mamdani told NY1 he was the only other candidate who gave him a congratulatory call last night. Presumably Cuomo and Eric Adams were too busy packing up their fleece vests to move out of the city they hate so much.

Sliwa’s a kook, with 17 cats, but we got kind of fond of him towards the end. He seemed to genuinely care about the city, at least, and said of Cuomo what we’re all thinking: “Hopefully he goes back to the Hamptons with his billionaire friends and crawls under a rock and leaves all of us alone, because he’s a prince of darkness.”

Let’s end with Mamdani’s victory speech, what a night, what a guy! It’s The Groceries, but it’s also the candidates, too, inspiring voters and getting them out! And Mamdani’s rise, from polling at one percent in January to winning more than 50 percent of the vote yesterday, is simply incredible, unprecedented. The first Muslim mayor! At 34, the youngest mayor of New York in more than a century. Whatever “it” is, he’s got it!

Now fetch a towel and freshen up! It’s a new day, and we’re back on the good foot!

