It’s been mentioned that this might be the weakest week of Donald Trump’s second weak presidency, and when we say it’s been mentioned, we mean we mentioned it yesterday. As much as he’s a cornered rabid pig loser cuck baby wannabe Hitler, which absolutely does make him more dangerous, a large part of that whole tantrum he had yesterday saying six Democrats should be executed? Just because they reminded the troops that they’re supposed to defy illegal orders from rabig pig loser cuck baby wannabe Hitlers?

Yeah it’s because he’s a weak little bitch, and we’re all being forced to watch him cry about it.

Giant wanking motion, DOT GIF.

So let’s talk about where that absolute loser finds himself in the polls!

People talk a lot about how no matter how bad Trump is polling, he rarely goes under around 40 or so. People talk about it like that’s the floor, because a certain percentage of the country is just that lobotomized and brainwashed and racist and stupid and uneducated and DURRRRRRRR THEY’RE GONNN MAKE MY BABY LEARN TO COUNT IN ARABIC NUMBERS AND THAT’S GONNNNNN MAKE MY BABY TRANSGENDER!

Bless their hearts.

But there are a couple polls out this week that suggest that HOO BOY maybe that conventional wisdom might be wrong? Maybe Trump can go below 40? Maybe there are some MAGA idiots who don’t love pedophiles or tariffs or all the other terrible things Trump is doing?

Maybe they don’t like giving Ghislaine Maxwell free puppies while their healthcare premiums double? Maybe they don’t want to help build tacky new ballrooms for gold-plated pedo parties at the White House while they can’t afford to put any Thanksgiving Surroundings on their families?

Maybe they don’t like it when presidents say Americans are lying when they say they’re concerned about affordability?

Maybe some of his piggy white racist supporters feel betrayed when he suggests that the US needs to bring people in on H-1B visas because his piggy white racist supporters actually can’t do high information 21st century jobs? (LOL he’s right about that one.)

Maybe they actually do want the fucking Epstein Files?

All of them, Pam Bondi?

Huh!

Let’s read these polls!

First of all, Congress. As NPR headlines it, Democrats have the “biggest advantage for control of Congress in 8 years.” It’s 14 points on the generic ballot in that NPR/PBS News/Marist poll. And Donald Trump’s approval rating there is 39 percent. BECAUSE POLLS ARE FAKE! (That’s what he is always whining, like recently when he said to Laura Ingraham that he doesn’t want to hear any bitching about affordability anymore.)

Huh, 39 percent? Just an aberration? Because that’s under 40.

What about this Reuters/Ipsos? Oh shiiiiit, his approval is 38 in that one. And his approval among Republicans is only 82 percent! Now, that sounds like a lot, but they note that just at the beginning of November it was 87!

It gets worse.

His approval rating on handling the cost of living? TWENTY-SIX. That is way below 40! That’s like, a good 40 percent of his base that is like “Hey, could you stop being a cumrag for the Saudi Arabian prince long enough to do something about the price of my BEEVES?”

(“Beeves” is the plural of “beef,” if you didn’t know.)

Meanwhile, fully 65 PERCENT disapprove of his cost of living performance, which Reuters notes includes fully one in three Republicans.

And his answer to all that is that “groceries” is an elegant word, an old-fashioned word, a word he invented, now please stop saying it forever.

He’s underwater 10 points on immigration and 24 on economy too.

OH OH OH OH OH, and his approval on handling the files related to his dead pedophile BFF Jeffrey Epstein is only 20 percent. Only 44 percent of Republicans approve of his dead pedophile BFF activities! And:

Some 70% of poll respondents - including 87% of Democrats and 60% of Republicans - said they believe the government is hiding information about Epstein’s clients.

Uh well yeah, because they are, Blanche.

OK, let’s do Fox News, because there’s a Fox News poll and it’s horrific.

How many people think the economy is bad? 76 PERCENT!

What’s Trump’s approval rating on “economy”? That’d be 38, with 61 hating him on “economy.”

Who is responsible for this shitfuck economy? Trump, according to 62 percent. Only 32 percent blame Joe Biden. And that includes 42 percent of Republicans.

By 31 points, people say Trump has hurt them more than helped them financially.

Fully 63 percent of all people hate his dumbass tariffs, and that includes 27 percent of Republicans. How many people say the price of groceries have gone up, even though nobody ever heard that word before Trump discovered it? That’d be 85 percent.

Overall, Fox has Trump at a 41 percent approval, but notes:

Trump’s job performance drew career-high disapproval among men, White voters and those without a college degree.

Uh oh.

Enjoy more of that poll here!

Another thing you may enjoy is the halfwits on Fox & Friends, including Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade, the two Fox personalities who look like they were smacked across the side of the head with Looney Tunes anvils most recently, bellyaching and crying about the results of that Reuters/Ipsos poll above.

You see, the Big Beautiful Bill hasn’t had a chance to show everybody how big and beautiful it is, says Lawrence Jones! “So I’m not saying, hold on a little bit, but I am saying, it’s kind of unfair, when someone has been there for nine months, to put it all on them,” he whined.

It’s unfaiiiiiiiiiiir!

A third thing you may enjoy is all the rest of the shitty polls coming out right now showing that Trump and Republicans are in the sewer with voters. Here’s Axios with a whole list of ‘em, and they’re all bad for Republicans and Trump, which must have killed Axios to write about, since they’re so addicted to gobbling MAGA fascist dick.

Hey, remember that thing Axios wrote earlier this summer about how Trump was “losing by winning,” how he had “crushed his first six months in historic ways”?

Haha, that aged well.

Axios sucks dick.

