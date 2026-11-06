Wonkette

Wonkette

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Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
28m

ARGH SIGH, goddammit. I have emailed them asking to give us the option to have our own "let everyone comment" default instead of having to toggle it on each time, which I'm fucking up more and more often. Anyway, fixed!

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Enter Ranting's avatar
Enter Ranting
2h

Susie Wiles stepping down, to be replace by Stephen Miller. Why not torpedo the Trumptanic after it hit the iceberg?

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