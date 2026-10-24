Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
30m

People in Oleshky are eating fucking weeds to stay alive and this hat rack wants a tongue job.

She deserves her husband.

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Cajun Kid's avatar
Cajun Kid
42m

Melon had f*ck-all to do with this “ceasefire” (which, given recent history, will likely last for two hours), and the best evidence is that Melanoma is screaming for attention. But I guess IF she had anything at all to do with it, it helps that she comes from Central Europe and (probably claims to) speak the language.

So she’s a shameless attention seeker. Who made a career living on a fraudulent visa and slumming it with Epstein. No surprises.

The First Ladies who ACTUALLY had a hand in diplomacy—ELEANOR GODDAMN ROOSEVELT, anyone?—are supremely pissed off.

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