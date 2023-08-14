Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to nail more than a dozen asses to the wall early this week when her team presents its case to a Georgia grand jury. Several of the people facing charges were reportedly involved in the 2021 voting systems breach in Coffee County.

On January 7, a group of Donald Trump supporters breached the voting systems in Coffee County, Georgia, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta. Trump overwhelmingly won the rural, predominately Republican Coffee County, so it’s not like they would’ve uncovered any smoking guns there proving Joe Biden’s win was rigged.

CNN reports that investigators in the Georgia criminal probe “have long suspected the breach was not an organic effort sprung from sympathetic Trump supporters” and in fact “have gathered evidence indicating it was a top-down push by Trump’s team to access sensitive voting software, according to people familiar with the situation.”

Willis’s team reportedly has obtained text messages directly linking Trump’s so-called legal team to the voting systems breach, which Trump’s goons had considered using to decertify the 2021 Georgia Senate runoffs and, of course, overturn Trump’s rightful loss in the state.

The texts and even some old-school emails indicate that the 2021 Coffee County breach was not simply local Trump supporters acting alone but was actually a coordinated effort by members of Trump’s “elite” goon squad.

Last year, a former Trump official told the House January 6 Select Committee under oath there were White House meetings discussing plans to “access” voting systems in Georgia. This included an Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020, where Trump was present.

Almost a week before the breach, Misty Hampton, the local elections official who helped the MAGA operatives, had sent a “written invitation” to crime to the people we generously describe as Trump’s “attorneys.” This included noted scumbag racist former New York mayor and pervert asshole Rudy Giuliani. Trump’s goons had spent the months after Biden’s 2020 victory desperately seeking to access voting machines to “prove” they were rigged. However, in reality, they were just looking for any pretense to cast doubt on the election results and block certification on January 6. It was always a coup in search of a legal theory, and in absence of a that, they were content with violence.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office considers the Coffee County breach “unauthorized access” — you know, a “crime” — because Georgia law requires the Secretary of State give permission before any software is “loaded onto or maintained or used on computers on which the election management system software is located.” Raffensperger, a Republican, had repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Trump lost Georgia because fewer people voted for him than Biden. That’s not fraud. It’s math.

Giuliani’s flailing efforts to avoid dying broke in prison warmed my heart Sunday. His lawyer — who unlike Rudy can still practice in New York — told CNN the lying fart bag had “had nothing to do with” the breach, insisting “you can’t attach Rudy Giuliani to Sidney Powell’s crackpot idea.” Everyone wants to pretend that Sidney Powell svengali-ed Trump and they were just powerless to stop her.

Although Willis’s original investigation stemmed from Trump’s mafioso phone call to Raffensperger on January 2, 2021, asking that he “find” the necessary votes to overturn Biden’s Georgia win, she extended the probe last August to include the breach. Powell had hired the Atlanta-based firm SullivanStrickler to examine the Coffee County machines, including copying its data and software. According to the Associated Press, SullivanStrickler believed its “clients had the necessary permission” for the job. Whoops.

Trump responded to this news with more racist slander against Willis. (She’s already receiving death threats from his mob.) He posted on Truth Social Sunday:

The only Election Interference that took place in Fulton County, Georgia, was done by those that Rigged and Stole the Election, not by me, who simply complained that the Election was Rigged and Stolen.

He specifically asked Raffensperger to overturn the election. It’s on tape and everything.

We have Massive and Conclusive Proof, if the Grand Jury would like to see it.

No such proof exists. He is sick in the head.

Unfortunately, the publicity seeking D.A. isn’t interested in Justice, or this evidence. Also, as in Manhattan, the corrupt DOJ is pushing hard trying to keep Biden in office. The whole system is dishonest and broken!

It’s just wonderful going to bed on Sunday night knowing that Donald Trump is unhappy, scared, and soiling himself. Even better, Ron DeSantis is about to get crushed in the Republican primary by someone charged with almost 100 separate felony counts.

