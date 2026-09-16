Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

…I have to name this week’s cocktail “The Lusty Bonobo” now, don’t I?

Reply
Share
27 replies
freakishlystrong's avatar
freakishlystrong
4h

The puzzled and slightly appalled Senator Leghorn, DID, however vote to confirm this shit. Live with that, Foghorn.

Reply
Share
548 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture