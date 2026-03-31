Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
4h

Today's CRAPPY SOSHULIST HEALTHCARE UPDATE...

I received a phone call from the hospital today, they've confirmed Friday as my date for surgery and have asked me to arrive at the hospital by 7:30am. Remember, this is a a public holiday.

I then phoned the hospital transport service and they have arranged for a patient transport minibus/ambulance to collect me from my house at 6:30am, even though they do not usually run their service on public holidays. They also went to great effort to track down part of my rented wheelchair which was left in the ambulance yesterday after we discovered that my rented wheelchair could not be safely secured in the ambulance and I had to be transferred to a hospital one for the journey. The missing part was then delivered to my door this morning.

The cost of all this exceptional care? Nothing except the small proportion of the roughly £200 of taxes i used to pay each month back when I was working that the government actually puts towards the NHS. It probably works out as less than £10 per month.

Reply
Share
30 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Home safe but my power is out. Electric company says till 10 pm. Collected all my flashlights and battery packs. This means it is time to drink my vodka while it is still ice cold!

Reply
Share
5 replies
1639 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture