Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

I know toddlers with item attachment syndrome handle a loss more gracefully and with more maturity than clown ICE Barbie. It's astounding how stunted these assholes "running" the country are.

Reply
Share
10 replies
Chemical's avatar
Chemical
2h

>>LewdaKristi

This is the best name portmanteau I've ever seen. I have been laughing at this for a good minute.

Reply
Share
6 replies
435 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture