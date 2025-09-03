Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Welp, sounds like it’s actually about to happen sometime soon, the regime’s unwanted and illegal federal and military invasion of Chicago. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said at a press conference Tuesday night that he’d gotten a call from Gregory Bovino, MAGA lickspittle and chief of the Customs and Border Patrol’s El Centro sector in Texas who’s been recently terrorizing Los Angeles, that was “short on information.” But the gist seemed to be that federal troops from California and Texas are amassing on federal property, including the Great Lakes Naval Base, and that the regime is planning to launch mass immigration raids in Chicago. Hope those states don’t have any natural disasters any time soon they might need help with! Also the New York Times reported on Sunday that 200 Homeland Security officials were going to be using the base as a staging area for ICE raids.

But still, no one in state or local government has been officially informed of anything, and Pritzker said he was told just hours before the press conference that ICE agents were going to be conducting “enhanced immigration enforcement operations.” And the Illinois National Guard was still saying Tuesday “we don't have an order for a mission in Chicago.” So what is actually going to happen and when is all going to be a big surprise for everybody! Maybe ICE will just be slamming grandmas down on the pavement and arresting schoolchildren, or maybe the National Guard will show up and stand around too, or maybe Pete Hegseth will bust out of a cake.

Pete Hegseth, his little brother, and the Pentagon have reportedly been working on invasion plans for Chicago for a while.

And Trump ramped up his tone in his Oval Office press scrum yesterday, insisting that he was going to do it, and maybe invade Baltimore too. Or New York! Keep ‘em guessing. And he fantasized that Pritzker was going to call him and beg. “If the governor of Illinois would call me up, I would love to do it. Now, we’re going to do it anyway. We have a right to do it.”

No crime in DC now, sure. And he rambled about Chicago some more on his shitty web platform.

“At least 54 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 people were killed. The last two weekends were similar. Chicago is the worst and most dangerous city in the World, by far. Pritzker needs help badly, he just doesn’t know it yet. I will solve the crime problem fast, just like I did in DC. Chicago will be safe again, and soon. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Chicago is not the most dangerous city, not even close, and eight out of 10 of the most dangerous US cities are in red states. And Pritzker and Chicago leaders see right through President Gameshow Host’s lying-ass ruse. And they took to the podium last night to call out how NOT NORMAL, illegal, and full of shit this whole thing is. Watch!

Or don’t, we aren’t the boss of you. Some of the highlights and bon mots:

“Rumors have been swirling about what the White House has planned, and sifting fact from fiction has been increasingly difficult, because Donald Trump's administration is not working in coordination with the city of Chicago, Cook County, or the state of Illinois. I want to take a moment at the top of my remarks to note how truly extraordinary it is for the federal government to refuse to coordinate with local law enforcement and government. Our state police regularly works with the FBI, the ATF, the DEA to go after gangs and gun runners and drug cartels.”

Yes, and as Judge Charles Breyer pointed out in his ruling yesterday about how the administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act in California, it’s also one more thing that shows the invasion is not in response to any kind of emergency. In Los Angeles, the feds bleated that they emergency had to invade MacArthur Park — which at the time was full of children at summer camp, because it was so risky and full of drug lords, yet they spent weeks planning and did not even notify the LAPD that it was happening until a few hours before (and did not arrest any drug lords). So, some emergency! And it doesn’t help the EMERGENCY argument how Trump has always been publicly thirsty to have the military play his own personal police force.

YESTERDAY!

Throw that on the pile of all of the other things that show it’s not an emergency even as the administration itself defines it, like how Chicago’s murders and shootings are the lowest in decades.

And, but, the authoritarians are playing the surprise party game for reasons! Chicago can’t go to court and sue, because there’s nothing in writing to sue about yet. There’s no official confirmation of when is even happening. So the locals just have to sit around and wait for the feds to break the law. Keeping everyone on their toes so no one feels safe is also part of the package.

Pritzker:

“When did we become a country where it's OK for the US president to insist on national television that a state should call him to beg for anything, especially something we don't want? Have we truly lost all sense of sanity in this nation that we treat this as normal?”

Yep.

And,

“We have reason to believe that Stephen Miller chose the month of September to come to Chicago because of celebrations around Mexican Independence Day that happen here every year. It breaks my heart to report that we have been told ICE will try and disrupt community picnics and peaceful parades. Let's be clear: The terror and cruelty is the point, not the safety of anyone living here.” And “We know what Stephen Miller wants to have happen with ICE is usually what happens, so we're deeply concerned about it.”

Yeah, that sounds exactly on-brand for him. The regime really hates parks and family picnics too, it would seem.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also pointed out how if Trump wanted to do something about gun violence in the city, then “the ATF would be looking at the illegal guns getting trafficked in from red states, like Indiana and Mississippi.” Indeed.

“Chicago will continue to have a violence problem as long as red states continue to have a gun problem, and yet he’s cut funds [$468 million!] to the ATF, and violence prevention programs.”

And instead Dear Leader has funneled that money to ICE, even though Congress had appropriated it.

Local leaders urged demonstrators to use their First Amendment rights, and to record the feds and document their bullshit, but not to take the bait.

Pritzker:

“If someone flings a sandwich at an ICE agent, Trump will try and go on TV and declare an emergency in Chicago. I’m imploring everyone, if and when that happens, do not take the bait. Lastly, after about 30 days or so, we believe that they will pick up all of those resources that they send here to Chicago and send them to the next city in a blue state, ignoring cities in red states with higher violent crime rates than we have. None of this is about fighting crime or making Chicago safer. None of it. For Trump, it's about testing his power and producing a political drama to cover up for his corruption.”

Accurate. Unless the internet rumors are true that he’ll be deploying them for 29 days so they don’t qualify for full housing or health benefits, which sounds right in line with the complete lack of respect Trump has for the “suckers and losers” who serve. And hey, what is happening with the Epstein Files? How many billions has Trump grifted with his crypto so far? Who’s the latest under-qualified Nazi lackey to join the shitshow? How’s that peace in Ukraine going? The old man needs a show that he’s the center of attention of like he needs air to breathe.

Maybe the National Guard will march down the streets of Chicago like a military parade, maybe they will never appear. Maybe they will show up as they have in DC, snarling traffic, getting teach-ins from old hippies with microphones blasted at them, rousting brown and Black people for expired tags, and working as the country’s most expensive and uncomfortable landscaping team, picking up trash and mulching with reflective vests on top of their camo.

It also sounds like Hegseth is trying to set up some kangaroo courts for immigrants, and is preparing to send up to 600 military lawyers to the Justice Department to serve as temporary immigration judges, while at the same time firing regular immigration judges. Military law and immigration law are not the same thing. Is that legal? Guess we’ll find out.

Lawless and wilding out, that’s them! And the rest of us are forced along on the ride!

[NBC / AP]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Follow the whole gang!

All Wonkette posts are free. Send to a friend! Share

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate