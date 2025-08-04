By Paul Becker / Creative Commons

A typo-ridden memo authored by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s little brother Phil, also Pete’s liaison to DHS, got leaked to The New Republic, featuring the agenda of a meeting between the Hegseth boys, representatives from DHS, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, General Gregory Guillot, and NORTHCOM Commander Lieutenant General Chris LaNeve. In that meeting, Hegseth and team DHS urged the military officials to prepare to get involved a years-long war on America’s streets, in “‘L.A.-type’ operations” that the memo says are a “priority for POTUS.”

Funny, because Pete Hegseth has been polygraphing and firing people all over the place to find THE LEAKERS, who have been snitching to the press nonstop about what an incompetent, raging, hypocritical and shitty boss he is, and how everyone at the Department of Defense hates him.

And yet even in this smaller group of people, all sworn to secrecy, at least one of the people in the room is still leaking! Are we sure the leaker is not Hegseth drunk-dialing and blacking out?

In the room with the DoD men were also Pete’s remaining three senior advisers, Ricky Buria, Eric Geressy, and Patrick Weaver, and staff from DHS, including: Troup Hemenway, Steven Munoz, Joseph Guy, Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons, and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott.

It would seem like a tough sell. The “LA Operation” was not a rousing rally-around-the-flag. Federal troops’ 4,800-strong stint occupying Los Angeles started June 7, after Donald Trump claimed there was an EMERGENCY of ICE protesters there, and he sent in members of the National Guard, and then Marines, over the objection of the Los Angeles mayor and California governor.

But the troops arrived with no plan for what they would do once they got there, as the military is not supposed to be doing civilian law enforcement. Most of them spent their time bored, sitting on cots in a tent at the base.

Reported the New York Times, “Only about 400 of the 3,882 deployed Guard members had actually been sent on assignments away from the base.” The rest of them spent their tours of duty playing on their cell phones, and there was a spate of rage-shitting. (“[T]here were several reports of soldiers defecating in Humvees and showers at the Southern California base where the troops are stationed, prompting tightened bathroom security.”)

The troops who got to leave the base stood around getting jeered at in front of federal buildings or trailed behind ICE, loaded up with gear for the battle of Fallujah to stand around watching on while Trump’s Gestapo chased and arrested whoever they could get their hands on, and the LAPD teargassed citizens and shot journalists with rubber bullets. Not good for morale!

Since June, out of an estimated 1.5 million population of undocumented immigrants in LA County, ICE has arrested about 3,000 immigrants, 70 percent with no criminal history. Not even remotely MISSION ACCOMPLISHED, by white-nationalist-purge standards.

And the deployment has cost taxpayers at least $134 million, so nearly $45,000 per arrest. That could have bought so much college! And that’s on top of the cost of however many ICE or Border Patrol agents were there.

Pick some oranges to feed America, get disappeared to El Salvador torture prison. Be Trump’s old pal sex offender from Palm Beach who trafficked hundreds of children, go to Real Housewives prison!

The leaked memo concedes that the “LA Operation”

“hasn’t been perfect, and we’re still working through best practices together, but I think it’s a good indicator of the type of operations (and resistance) we’re going to be working through for years to come.”

Yes, years. The Department of Defense guys surely wondered why they are being asked to take the wheel here, since civilian law enforcement is not their job, and ICE’s budget is set to be $27.7 billion, which should be more than enough to disappear all the people they want to without the help of the armed forces. And the military doing ICE’s job means it is less prepared to do its other jobs, like staying prepared to defend the country from outside threats, or responding to natural disasters.

ICE is also actively recruiting all the choice skull-crackers away from the military and local police forces, with a $50,000 signing bonus and student loan forgiveness. This MAGA sheriff is mad!

But Trump has been wanting this ever since his first term, back when when he fantasized about Marines shooting Black Lives Matters protesters in the knees, and Gen. Mark Milley had to talk him down. And the Pentagon prepared for this contingency, before Hegseth started firing lawyers. The generals and admirals at the Pentagon are surely the rootin’-est, tootin’-est, bombing-est guys in any room, but they also know what a lawful or unlawful order is. So that is nice.

And as whatever barely literate ghoul who actually wrote this memo pointed out, the occupation of Los Angeles has also stoked a resistance. (Oh wait, that’s right, it was Pete Hegseth’s little brother! Phil!) Volunteers have trained patrols and developed an app to look out for ICE and warn their neighbors. Lawyers have taken ICE’s racial-profiling tactics to court, and won. The administration’s tactics are increasingly unpopular, and the percentage of Democrats who support abolishing ICE has been growing. More voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration than not.

But again, Trump has been lathering for this for a long time, and whatever Dear Leaders stomps his cankles for, Dear Leader gets.

