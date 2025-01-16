Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Hey, whatcha doing Saturday? Want to march? (People’s March)

A thousand South Korean police scaled walls and cut razor wire to arrest the couping South Korean president who holed up in his palace after being impeached HEART HUG EMOJI! (BBC)

The nannies, gardeners, plumbers, and housekeepers of the Pacific Palisades. (LA Times)

Paul Krugman praises California but it’s also very “of course they’re not perfect” which seems unnecessary in a column about “hey stop ragging on California.” California’s also more than just its tax wallet. (Krugman’s Substack)

I really wish Octavia Butler didn’t predict all these horrible things! (Black Enterprise)

Cool cool there’s finally going to be a ceasefire (maybe, but I think probably: I think Hamas just like Netanyahu wanted Trump to win) and Donald the Dove is going to get the credit. Good job everyone. (NBC News)

Yes, it does in fact seem like Joe Biden tying himself to that fucking criminal Netanyahu caused a lot of Democrats to stay home for Kamala. Yes, there’s still the racism and the sexism but some new polling is showing it was Israel that was first among equals in causing previous Joe Biden voters to sit this one out and not so much the nonsense distraction “the price of eggs.” And Biden’s ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, told interviewers he thought the same thing, that refusing to step away from Netanyahu and backing Israel no matter how it acted caused “insurmountable” electoral problems. So there’s that. (Times of Israel)

Joni Ernst and Susan Collins declined to meet with the Republican woman who said Pete Hegseth raped her at a conservative conference. Concern concern concern. (Status Kuo)

Hmmmm sure looks like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got millions from his anti-vaxxing even though he denied it and like forgot? (Daily Beast via Yahoo!)

Hmmmm sure looks like Robert F. Kennedy sent $67 million of your environmental clean water donations to the Bahamas to help his hedge fund billionaire pal feud with a neighbor. That’s what friends are for! (Mother Jones)

Brittany Watts is suing the fuck out of the nurses, doctors, hospital, cops, who conspired to refuse to treat her while she was actively miscarrying, and then arrested her instead. Ms. Watts: FUCKING GET THEM. (Abortion, Every Day)

This is crazy: A Pennsylvania county wiped out $66 million in pay-to-stay (in jail) debt! (Bolts) This is also crazy: A Chicago judge banned bullshit firearm analysis. Then a different judge just erased it like Stalin. (Radley Balko)

CFPB suing Capital One for cheating its customers out of $2 billion. I sure wish Americans had appreciated having an actual Consumer Finance Protection Board! (AP)

Free National Parks pass for disabled people! Yay! (Fodor’s)

I have had just a horrible day, real Mercury in retrograde shit I don’t care if it’s not, just five hours on things that should have taken 10 minutes each and refused to work, and if you had five hours I would tell you about it in detail. I ACCEPT THIS ACQUACOTTA TUSCAN SOUP. (Simply Recipes)

Oh look, it’s my favorite song about SOUP.

