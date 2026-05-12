Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
1h

"Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " ― Isaac Asimov

Reply
Share
7 replies
Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
1h

This is the stupidest timeline ever. People have been stupid in the past, but mostly because they didn't know better. We know better now, but some people prefer ignorance, darkness, and demons.

Reply
Share
3 replies
242 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture