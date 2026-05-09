Wonkette

Wonkette

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C&A Bongo Man's avatar
C&A Bongo Man
28m

No love for Hydroxychloroquine. Wingnuts are so fickle.

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5 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
25m

"hentai virus" guy has to be taking the piss.

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