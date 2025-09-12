Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crip Dyke's avatar
Crip Dyke
3h

Thanks, Gary.

I think it's also important in this moment when SO MANY MELONFUCKERS are portraying Kirk as an advocate of non-violence, that he wanted the government to kill doctors who have provided gender affirming care and trans ppl (and possibly gay men?) to be handled with random, local violence by "real men" the way they did back in the 50s and 60s.

He was a weird, contradictory guy who decried violence at times, while at other times demanding that the government take a lesson from "god's perfect law" that orders queerbos stoned to death. He frequently endorsed government violence, asking for Trump to use the military against me and other protesters in 2020 (not me by name, but by identifying the protests I was attending nightly), including, yes, firing live ammunition. As far as I know, he only endorsed random violence by private citizens that one time he referenced the 50s and 60s, but I'm not a student of his oeuvre, so there might be more. And even if that is the only one of its kind, his repeated calls for the government to use violence against political enemies is not, to my mind, less evil than those that call for private citizens to commit violence.

Guns are guns, dead is dead, and if it's the government after you, you actually have a lower chance of survival.

Because of all this, I think the worst part of the media aftermath is the insistence that he was a non-violent person who relished dialog. Very little could be further from the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
aktlib101's avatar
aktlib101
4h

"16-year-old Evergreen, Colorado, shooter was a "radicalized" White Supremacist -- where's the media?

https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025/9/12/2343221/-16-year-old-Evergreen-Colorado-shooter-was-a-radicalized-White-Supremacist-where-s-the-media?

"As flags are lowered at half mast at the White House for the likes of Charlie Kirk, let’s talk about what went down at Evergreen High in Colorado.

A 16-year-old boy, Desmond Holly, stormed that campus with a revolver like he was on some sick mission—firing, reloading, firing again. Three kids in the hospital, and he turned the gun on himself.

Now, authorities are saying Desmond was radicalized online, soaking up white supremacist garbage.

"And folks still wanna act brand new like we don’t know where this poison comes from. Let’s keep it real: this is the same pipeline pushed by Charlie Kirk and his Turning Point USA crowd.

Kirk’s whole brand had been demeaning Black women, hyping “replacement” theories, laughing at other people’s tragedies, and defending guns at all costs—even saying some deaths are “worth it.”

"How does a child end up believing he’s on a “mission?”

Look no further than the echo chambers Kirk helped build.

That Evergreen shooter may not have had Kirk’s podcast queued up, but the soil was already fertilized with his kind of hate.

Kirk was no saint; he was part of the ecosystem that breeds these tragedies. Which is why, while I detest the way he died, I will never mourn his loss.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
433 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture