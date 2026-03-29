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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
1h

So MAGA shits on the rest of the world but then expects to be welcomed when they go look for the Starbucks in Rome or something?

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Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
44m

"Tom Homan to critics: ‘Stop calling ICE Nazis’"

Touches a nerve there, eh Tom? Do you prefer "Gestapo"? Or perhaps "Brownshirts" ("Sturmabteilung") would be more to your liking? We don't want you to be upset.

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"Sturmabteilung"–https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sturmabteilung

"The Sturmabteilung ('Storm Division' or loosely 'stormtroopers'), or SA, was the original paramilitary organisation under Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party of Germany. It played a significant role in Hitler's rise to power in the 1920s and early 1930s. Its primary purposes were providing protection for Nazi rallies and assemblies, disrupting the meetings of opposing parties, fighting against the paramilitary units of the opposing parties, especially the Roter Frontkämpferbund of the Communist Party of Germany (KPD) and the Reichsbanner Schwarz-Rot-Gold of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), and intimidating Romani, trade unionists, and especially Jews.

The SA were colloquially called Brownshirts (Braunhemden) because of the colour of their uniform's shirts, similar to Benito Mussolini's Blackshirts. The official SA uniform was a brown shirt with a brown tie."

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