Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
36m

It is not a mistake that Caturday and No Kings coincide.

Harry says No Kings!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-234561175?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
1h

To repeat myself, he is amoral, arrogant, authoritarian, avaricious, bullying, bellicose, bombastic, boorish, belittling, bigoted, crapulent, corrupt, criminal, cowardly, craven, credulous, conspiratorial, despotic, depraved, demeaning, devious, deceptive, egotistical, embarrassing, envious, egregious, footling, foolish, frightened, felonious, fraudulent, gross, grasping, greedy, gloating, hateful, heavyhanded, horrible, homophobic, ignorant, infantile, insulting, indolent, islamophobic, incompetent, irredeemable, jealous, jingoistic, joyless, juvenile, knee-jerk, know nothing, kleptomaniac, lying, lecherous, lazy, lilliputian, money grubbing, mean spirited, merciless, mendacious, malicious, malevolent, misogynistic, narcissistic, nepotistic, nefarious, needy, oblivious, obvious, obtuse, offensive, offended, otiose, petty, picky, petulant, puerile, pestering, pleading, pathetic, queroulous, quitting, quisling, ridiculous, racist, reactionary, revolting, selfish, self-satisfied, shameless, shiftless, shallow, Sinophobic, sloppy, stupid, self-deceiving, self-pitying, traitorous, timid, torpid, terrified, transphobic, underhanded, unscrupulous, ugly, venal, vulgar, vain, vainglorious, vindictive, vituperative, vile, whiny, whingey, washed up, wasteful, xenophobic, yellow and zoomorphic.

Reply
Share
14 replies
147 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture