Steve Bannon is very upset. (About everything, we are sure. He’s probably going to find out when he is personally going to prison very, very soon! Wonder which prison gang COUGH THE NAZIS he’ll join.)

But in the clip below, which happened before a New York jury did their good deed for all eternity by convicting Donald Trump on all 34 felony counts, Steve Bannon is bitching about the stigmata of St. Martha-Ann Of Alito, she who is being sorely mistreated by the neighbors and can only retaliate by overthrowing the country, but in that tacky Live, Laugh, Love “Let’s put a cute flag up that looks like an evergreen buttplug!” basic-ass Karen kind of way.

For specific, Steve Bannon thinks St. Martha-Ann is being treated like the women in The Handmaid’s Tale. And who’s doing it? The darned libs, that’s who. He’s referring to some clip of progressive women supposedly saying Alito should “muzzle” his wife, we don’t know, and we’re not looking it up.

BANNON: Are they, are these progressive women, these feminists — are they saying we should have Handmaid's Tale? Did they just say can't you muzzle your own wife? I think that was the quote. What is going on? Are they that unhinged? Because Justice Alito's wife, right, is now on my short list to be VP. She's a hammer. So — and I don't think you're — I don't think — she's not Handmaid's Tale. I don’t think you’re going to muzzle her. Did a woman just — did a feminist just say, hey, can't you conservative justice muzzle your wives?

Cool. Definitely sounds like Steve Bannon has read that book or watched the show.

It’s funny because in The Handmaid’s Tale, America no longer exists because Christian nationalists have violently overthrown it in order to create a right-wing theocracy. Which is exactly what the flags flown by Martha-Ann Alito — who wouldn’t be a “Martha” on the show or in the book, she would be one of Serena Joy’s more elderly friends, and oh boy, we bet her character would be praying the neighbor lady who called her a “cunt” is forced to become a handmaid, oh boy! — are calling for.

Ha ha! Funny!

We haven’t read the book — bad resistance lib! — but in the flashbacks to the Christian nationalist revolution on the show, the wives indeed speak their minds a whole lot. Can’t muzzle them! They even write books! You know, until the Christian terrorists establish their Bible kingdom, at which point they muzzle their wives, prohibit them from reading and cut their fingers off when they get too saucy.

Would be pretty hard to hoist a treason flag if Commander Alito cut off your finger, we are just saying.

The point is that Steve Bannon, who looks like if a skin infection got a skin infection, can go fuck himself with a muzzle.

After Bannon said that, his guest Mark Paoletta accused the libs of sexism, mizzzogyny (that’s how he pronounced it) and racism (because Clarence Thomas is Black) for criticizing these holy right-wing Supreme Court justices and their purest of wives.

JoeMyGod notes that Paoletta repped Ginni Thomas when she testified about her involvement in the January 6 terrorist attack on the Capitol, AND he helped Clarence with his 1991 “There’s A Pube On My SCOTUS Nomination” confirmation hearings. That’s how far up their asses he is.

Our point is that Paoletta can go fuck himself with Bannon’s muzzle after Bannon is finished with it.

End of post, back to your endless orgasms over Donald Trump’s first criminal conviction of many.

