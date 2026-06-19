News keeps pouring out from the new Maggie Haberman/Jonathan Swan book, the one that has among other things revealed that Donald Trump loves comparing himself to Mao and Hitler and Genghis Khan, because he thinks he’s more powerful than they are — “they didn’t have airplanes,” he reportedly said. Then there’s all those disgusting Epstein revelations from the book, including about how it’s apparently considered a Situation Room-worthy event to convene all the principals to discuss the best ways to cover up Trump revelations from the child rape files.

The Daily Mail read the book and focused on what really matters, which is what fucking disgusting manners President Shits-A-Bunch has. It’s part of a larger article/excerpt about how Trump and Melon don’t sleep in the same bedroom, obviously. She sleeps in what’s known as the Master Bedroom on White House floor plans, whereas he’s in the room next door, which is typically labeled as the Living Room. (Daily Mail has a floor plan if you want to see, in order to better visualize where the president shits.)

First of all, Trump is such a trash pig that he thinks carpet in the bathroom is nice, as opposed to being a catch-all for all his dead skin and the dried cum from his most recent poop-sturbation session. The Daily Mail notes that this was a trend that existed for about 12 seconds in the 1970s, until everybody noticed it was fucking disgusting. But not with Trump! He had a carpeted bathroom in his first term, the Bidens obviously got rid of it, then he brought it back.

'The portion nearest the shower would often be soaked through; the staff was never quite sure why, but they worried about mold growing underneath,' Haberman and Swan wrote. 'The solution was to lay a small piece of the same carpet - never an actual bath mat - over the larger one.'

Sick.

And then here is the part that’s making all the headlines, how Trump is always eating garbage in bed and apparently just throws the wrappers on the floor, like a dirty scumbag.

‘A nighttime snacker, the President would frequently leave an array of empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash, or on the floor,’ Haberman and Swan wrote.

Don’t shit where you eat, unless you’re Donald Trump we guess and you’re shitting and eating in your carpeted bedroom and bathroom, which you don’t share with your wife for reasons that are abundantly clear.

‘The staff had to begin monitoring the trash after it was discovered he was sometimes throwing out White House sterling silver utensils,’ they said.

Fucking idiot.

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He is also reportedly such a rude pig that when they moved back into the White House and Melon wasn’t there much — obviously — he started stealing things from all over the White House, including things she had personally picked out for her room, and putting them in his room:

Once, when staff gently reminded the President that he was taking things from the Center Hall his wife had personally selected, he made clear he didn’t care,’ the authors wrote. ‘He seemed almost to be competing with her - determined to have the better room,’ they noted. Some of the items Melania had picked out also ended up in the Oval Office or outside of it. The enormous ‘selfie’ mirror that was hung alongside Trump’s outdoor ‘Presidential Walk of Fame,’ where former President Joe Biden is depicted as an autopen, had been a centerpiece in Melania’s first-term redesign of the Queen’s Bedroom. Not anymore. ‘The President’s redecorating generated such a flurry of activity that staff often felt caught between the two Trumps, who were the only presidential couple to regularly use and maintain separate bedrooms since Richard and Pat Nixon,’ the journalists wrote.

She apparently wasn’t keen either on Trump’s destruction of the East Wing, AKA her office, but oh well, she knew what she was getting into when she married him, no sympathy. Haberman and Swan write that President Dementia McLaserPointer has been fixated on a White House ballroom since 2010, and literally was bothering David Axelrod about this when Barack Obama was president.

Read the whole article for yourself for more grossness. Might as well, since Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, like so many Beltway journalists, have this habit of bogarting stories like this, even if they have national security implications, until it’s BOOK-SELLIN’ TIME.

In related news of MAGA people being absolutely disgusting people who like to teach the controversy over whether hygiene and in general not being a disgusting person is A) recommended or B) gay, anti-trans windsock Riley Gaines explained to Katie Miller on her “Fascist Fashion” podcast that she really doesn’t like getting in the bath or shower these days after all that swimming. (Probably reminds her what a fifth-place kinda girl she is.) So she just rubs some beef tallow on her nasty bits and calls it a day.

As Madeline Peltz reminds us at her Number Two Pencil Substack, this puts Gaines in good company on the Right, most notably with filthy Pete Hegseth, who before he controlled the US military was most famous for being the Fox News weekender who didn’t believe in washing his hands because it’s not like there’s any visible poop on them right now.

Hey remember that time we were all supposed to be highly offended that former FBI agent Peter Strzok texted his LUVVAH Lisa Page that he “Just went to a southern Virginia Walmart” and that he “could SMELL the Trump support”?

This post tells you a lot of what MAGA smells like. It smells like beef tallow rubbed on unwashed genitals, it smells like Pete Hegseth’s shit hands, and oh my God, it smells like Donald Trump’s used food wrappers, the carpet in his bathroom, and whatever the sounds that come out of his asshole smell like.

[Daily Mail]

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