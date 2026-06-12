Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
4h

I would like to take this opportunity to let every know that I’m writing 500 words a day about booze on my Substack, so if you need to think about having a drink RIGHT NOW I’m here for you.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

OT: "We finally, really did it. You maniacs!"

https://bsky.app/profile/philoof.bsky.social/post/3mo3vtdxmm22j

Reply
Share
12 replies
662 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture