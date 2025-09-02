Dramatic reenactment of the Trump White House HR employee search.

After a brief moment of collective happiness and joy at the thought that Trump might have shuffled off to Satan’s Mar-A-Lago, we were once again facing the collected horror of the Sunday shows lineup.

Let’s dive in!

Sebastian Gorka

We begin with Trump’s Senior Director for Counterterrorism and alleged member of a Hungarian Nazi group, Sebastian Gorka.

The even more fictitious version of a Bond villain was on CNN’s “State of the Union” to blame one of our all-too-common school shootings on trans people. His only obstacle, however, was guest host Brianna Keilar being more prepared than your average Jake Tapper/Dana Bash.

Gorka began by saying he could not comment on an open investigation … before blaming the shooter being trans as the motive. But the facts, as Keilar pointed out, were not on Gorka’s side.

KEILAR: You know, 96 percent of attackers in — when you're looking at the US Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center, looking at 172 mass attacks in the US between 2016 and 2020, 96 percent were non-trans men. So, I know you're focusing on the shooter being trans. The shooter was trans, and that is certainly of note. But are you missing the bigger picture here when you zero in on that, instead of more broadly these school shooters as an epidemic, and you perhaps miss the through line that connects them all?

Gorka, annoyed at being proven wrong, tried to narrow the scope to get the results that he wanted. But this backfired hilariously.

GORKA: So let's concentrate on mass shootings at schools, specifically Christian or Catholic schools. Then the data set is wholly different. […] KEILAR: So, let's narrow it down then, because, by CNN's count, when you look at 32 school shootings since 2020 in which you have four or more people who have been killed — so these are the larger school shootings, only three of 32 of those shootings were committed by transgender shooters.



GORKA: Yes, forgive me if I don't go with CNN's stats, OK? CNN has proven itself to be wholly inaccurate in all kinds of things for the last 10 years […] So please forgive me if I don't take your stats for granted.



KEILAR: All right, its simple math, two of 32 shootings.

Math: The GOP’s Kryptonite.

Gorka, while trying to flail and filibuster, tried the other oft-used rhetorical weapons of blaming mental health to defend the blameless guns from mass shootings.

But Keilar once again had facts to make him look clownish.

KEILAR: To that point, DHS cut funding to the Minnesota Department of Safety and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in July that is the kind of funding that's used to assess and manage mass violence threats like these. Was that a mistake and should it be reinstated?

Gorka never answered, as he moved on to blame “gun-free zones” as if somehow that would prevent bullets that came from outside the school through stained glass windows.

Buddy Carter

Staying on CNN, Georgia Representative Buddy Carter was on the “State Of The Union” panel.

If you’re unfamiliar with Carter, he represents the Savannah area of Georgia and proposed renaming Greenland to “Red, White, and Blueland” in the most transparent bootlicking ever.

While discussing RFK Jr.'s gutting of the CDC in his anti-science/pro-pandemic agenda, Carter added some reasonable justification for RFK Jr.’s actions.

CARTER: This guy who resigned, he is a BDSM Satan worshiper. You look on his — in his Facebook posts, you will see that. He does not need to be in charge of the vaccine program at CDC. He should have been fired long ago.

Did we say reasonable? We meant Satanic Panic idiocy straight from your crazy uncle’s Facebook page!

Carter wasn’t done with the topic of blaming trans people for everything and decided to bring them up as a pejorative, before Rep. Wesley Bell rightfully called it out.

CARTER: He [RFK Jr.] wants to make sure children are protected. This guy does not care. He wants to make sure that trans are protected. We want to make sure that children are protected from trans and that we keep men out of girls' locker rooms.



BELL: So we're going back to attacking trans folks, who are already dealing with challenges that we can't even imagine. And yet we're going to use them as a punchline again.

MAGA sycophant Carter, who has gone with every idiotic lie and stunt, tried to blame the erosion of confidence in the CDC on the COVID-19 vaccine until being reminded of an inconvenient fact by fellow panelist Kate Bedingfield.

CARTER: What eroded confidence in the CDC was the COVID vaccine. The CDC has lost their clout.



BEDINGFIELD: Well, who was president in 2020, when the COVID vaccine was initially implemented?

Carter never answered, so he can still get invited to this year’s Trump White House Christmas party. He probably was booked to give Scott Jennings a break from being the sole Trump sycophant on the panel.

We, personally, hope Senator Jon Ossoff wipes the floor with him in the 2026 midterms.

Martha Raddatz

We conclude this week with ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz on “This Week.”

While interviewing Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Raddatz decided to take umbrage at Moore’s rightful attacks on Trump’s lack of military service.

RADDATZ: Your criticism, jokingly sometimes, has really been sharper in the last few weeks. You've called him “President Bone Spurs.” Obviously, that is talking about his lack of service. […] Is this the way that Democrats are going to approach Donald Trump in the future? Is that an efficient and effective strategy for the Democrats?

Moore reiterated that this was perfectly valid as a response to Trump questioning his record, given that he is an actual decorated combat veteran. But after Raddatz hemmed and hawed about this “unfair” attack, she then went on to grill Moore about his service!

Moore was forced to explain the pervasive way things sometimes get screwed up in records before pointing out that HE WAS AWARDED A BRONZE STAR for his time in service, as it was always intended.

Fuck “President Bone Spurs” … and Martha Raddatz for defending a coward by questioning the patriotism and honesty of an actual decorated veteran.

Have a week.

